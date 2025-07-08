Leray said she needed financial assistance to buy her medication.
Grant suspensions leave elderly struggling in eligibility review
Sassa flags 210,000 beneficiaries as offices fill with frustrated pensioners
Image: Antonio Muchave
One of thousands of social grant beneficiaries who did not receive their July old age grant says her payout was suspended because her daughter sent her R3,200 to buy medication in June.
Rudy Leray, 60, said she received her first social grant in April but her profile was blocked and now has to undergo review because she received financial assistance from her daughter.
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said at least 210,000 beneficiaries were flagged to be active in the labour market.
Spokesperson Andile Tshona said they initiated the delayed payments because they want to root out corruption and ensure that grants are going to the right beneficiaries.
“Sassa has flagged some beneficiaries who could have additional sources of income that were not disclosed. In this case they are working or have businesses while they also receive grants,” said Tshona.
“Beneficiaries are obliged to disclose changes in their financial circumstances at the time of application for grants or if their situation changes afterwards.”
Image: Antonio Muchave
Leray said she needed financial assistance to buy her medication.
“I am a diabetic and in June my daughter offered to send me money for my medication. She didn’t know it was going to cause me to be denied my pension. We are in trouble and what they are doing to us is not fair,” said the pensioner.
She said she was happy that she was getting her pension, but now they are taking it away.
The Sowetan visited Sassa offices in Ennerdale and Eldorado Park on Monday, which were filled with elderly people seeking assistance after they didn't get pension payments in July.
Wilson Thupulela, 67, said he arrived at the centre as early as 6am and was told the reason he did not receive his grant was because he has a business. However, Thupulela said he is the only dependant on the R2,300 grant.
“I have not worked for the past 10 years and when they told me I have an active business, I was confused. I have all the documents they need, including an affidavit stating that I do not have any other sources of income,” he said.
“With this money I am supporting my three grandchildren. Though the twins received their grants, it’s still little — and with mine we are able to buy groceries that will last us a month.”
No social grants suspended: Sassa
Patrick Nkosi, 63, from Freedom Park, who supports a family of five solely on his pension grant, said the nonpayment has disrupted every aspect of his life.
“Yesterday we had our burial society meeting. I usually pay R600 every month but since I didn’t get my grant, I missed the payment and now they’re fining me R50,” he said.
“Now I’m running on empty. We don’t have food. I missed payments on my other accounts, too.”
As part of the review process, affected beneficiaries are expected to provide several documents, including three months' bank statements on all accounts and an affidavit accounting for all the money that came through their accounts.
“As soon as they [beneficiaries] have been successfully reviewed, their grant money will be paid into their account in a week's time,” said Tshona.
“It is important that our beneficiaries heed the call and comply with the processes by going to their nearest Sassa local office. Should they not come, their grants will be suspended.”
