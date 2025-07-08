South Africa

Grant suspensions leave elderly struggling in eligibility review

Sassa flags 210,000 beneficiaries as offices fill with frustrated pensioners

08 July 2025 - 15:54 By Nandi Ntini and Asemahle Mfembi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pensioners crowd the Sassa office in Ennerdale, in the south of Johannesburg, seeking assistance after they didn’t get pension payments this month.
Pensioners crowd the Sassa office in Ennerdale, in the south of Johannesburg, seeking assistance after they didn’t get pension payments this month.
Image: Antonio Muchave

One of thousands of social grant beneficiaries who did not receive their July old age grant says her payout was suspended because her daughter sent her R3,200 to buy medication in June.

Rudy Leray, 60, said she received her first social grant in April but her profile was blocked and now has to undergo review because she received financial assistance from her daughter.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said at least 210,000 beneficiaries were flagged to be active in the labour market.

Spokesperson Andile Tshona said they initiated the delayed payments because they want to root out corruption and ensure that grants are going to the right beneficiaries.

“Sassa has flagged some beneficiaries who could have additional sources of income that were not disclosed. In this case they are working or have businesses while they also receive grants,” said Tshona.

“Beneficiaries are obliged to disclose changes in their financial circumstances at the time of application for grants or if their situation changes afterwards.”

Rudy Leray’s grant was withheld after her daughter sent her R3,200.
Rudy Leray’s grant was withheld after her daughter sent her R3,200.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Leray said she needed financial assistance to buy her medication.

“I am a diabetic and in June my daughter offered to send me money for my medication. She didn’t know it was going to cause me to be denied my pension. We are in trouble and what they are doing to us is not fair,” said the pensioner.

She said she was happy that she was getting her pension, but now they are taking it away.

The Sowetan visited Sassa offices in Ennerdale and Eldorado Park on Monday, which were filled with elderly people seeking assistance after they didn't get pension payments in July. 

Wilson Thupulela, 67, said he arrived at the centre as early as 6am and was told the reason he did not receive his grant was because he has a business. However, Thupulela said he is the only dependant on the R2,300 grant. 

“I have not worked for the past 10 years and when they told me I have an active business, I was confused. I have all the documents they need, including an affidavit stating that I do not have any other sources of income,” he said. 

“With this money I am supporting my three grandchildren. Though the twins received their grants, it’s still little — and with mine we are able to buy groceries that will last us a month.”

No social grants suspended: Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed claims that it has suspended social grants, clarifying that recent delays in payments ...
News
21 hours ago

Patrick Nkosi, 63, from Freedom Park, who supports a family of five solely on his pension grant, said the nonpayment has disrupted every aspect of his life.

“Yesterday we had our burial society meeting. I usually pay R600 every month but since I didn’t get my grant, I missed the payment and now they’re fining me R50,” he said.

“Now I’m running on empty. We don’t have food. I missed payments on my other accounts, too.”

As part of the review process, affected beneficiaries are expected to provide several documents, including three months' bank statements on all accounts and an affidavit accounting for all the money that came through their accounts.

“As soon as they [beneficiaries] have been successfully reviewed, their grant money will be paid into their account in a week's time,” said Tshona.

“It is important that our beneficiaries heed the call and comply with the processes by going to their nearest Sassa local office. Should they not come, their grants will be suspended.”

SowetanLIVE 

READ MORE:

Sassa investigating clients thought to have other sources of income

The South African Social Security Agency is continuing to review the grants of beneficiaries who may be receiving other sources of income that have ...
News
4 days ago

Soweto home fights back against scammers preying on elderly

The Soweto Home for the Aged in Central Western Jabavu is fighting back against opportunists who prey on vulnerable elderly residents — some even ...
News
5 days ago

Welfare algorithm is excluding too many of SA’s poor, activists argue

From Britain to Togo, algorithms are being used to help distribute social grants and welfare payments, but digital rights experts warned they can be ...
News
1 week ago

Sassa flags identity theft syndicate targeting poorest of the poor

Action taken after 17 fraud cases reported in rural Eastern Cape
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye' South Africa
  2. No social grants suspended: Sassa South Africa
  3. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa
  4. POLL | Did Mkhwanazi cross the line by going public with SAPS concerns? South Africa
  5. Security beefed up at Mkhwanazi’s home after explosive allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

Kenya Protests: At Least 11 Dead in Clashes
Trump criticizes Musk's new 'America Party' as feud grows | REUTERS