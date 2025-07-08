SAHRC calls for a commission of inquiry after Mkhwanazi's revelations

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is calling for a commission of inquiry after allegations of corruption and political interference made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

The commission said it had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the allegations.

On Sunday, Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against Mchunu, accusing the minister of interfering with police investigations and also being an associate of people of questionable character.

The commission said it viewed the allegations as a significant challenge for the police service, which plays a vital role in maintaining public order, ensuring the safety of citizens and securing constitutional democracy.

“Given the ongoing issues of unresolved cases involving whistle-blower assassinations, corruption, abductions and gender-based violence (GBV), as well as high crime rates, it is essential for the police to regain the public's trust. The SAPS must use all available resources to resolve cases involving the killing of whistle-blowers, as well as those related to corruption and abduction. It is crucial for SAPS to regain public confidence in its ability to fulfil its mandate effectively,” said the commission.

Meanwhile, the South African Council of Churches (SACC) said the allegations were serious and disconcerting to the council. Spokesperson Khuthalani Khumalo said the allegations not only undermine the nation’s fight against crime but also cause serious reputational harm to the police service, a key national instrument for keeping the nation safe.

“It is troubling to entertain the thought that someone with all the power and instruments bestowed on him by our constitution and state is possibly using this to facilitate criminality instead of fighting crime. It is a scary thought for our nation. These shocking and distressing allegations reveal a seeming collapse of trust between the ministry and the SAPS itself,” said Khumalo.

Khumalo said the allegations have left the South African public uncertain about where the loyalties of the leadership of the national and the provincial police services lie, giving way to the question, “Who can be trusted when it comes to the fight against crime in South Africa?”

As an essential first step in the search for the truth, the SACC is calling on Ramaphosa to establish an impartial investigation into all allegations, regardless of who is implicated and to temporarily suspend all parties implicated pending outcomes of the investigation to protect the integrity of the process.

The council also wants the strengthening of oversight mechanisms to prevent future compromises of law enforcement agencies and the protection of whistle-blowers who courageously expose wrongdoing within the system.

It called on those implicated, including the minister, to search their conscience and put the country first, by fully and comprehensively co-operating with all investigations.

“This requires that they recuse themselves from state responsibilities as they help society regain confidence in their abilities to lead their respective offices,” said Khumalo.

