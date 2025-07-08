South Africa

Security beefed up at Mkhwanazi’s home after explosive allegations

08 July 2025 - 12:53 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Members of the national intervention unit protecting the state house which serves as the home of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in an upmarket suburb in Durban.
Members of the national intervention unit protecting the state house which serves as the home of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in an upmarket suburb in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Security has been beefed up outside the upmarket home of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

This comes after the provincial top cop convened a press conference on Sunday and accused police minister Senzo Mchunu and senior police officials of interfering in political killings and being linked to organised crime.

Mkhwanazi said he was a hard-core police officer and was prepared to die for the police  badge for telling the truth. “I chose to be a police officer, and in many years in my career I have been involved in combat,” he said.

When TimesLIVE drove past the property on Tuesday, heavily armed national intervention unit members stood guard outside. Vehicles including an SUV and a VW golf 7 were outside the property.

A concerned business owner who runs a bed and breakfast establishment on the same road said he was alarmed by the high police presence at the property.

“I spoke to them because some cars were parked on the pavement. They were reluctant to give me answers [about their sudden presence]. Instead they jokingly asked if I was not happy to see I was well protected,” said the resident.

'Grave national security concern': Ramaphosa calls for restraint amid tensions in SAPS

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has noted statements made on Sunday in a media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla ...
Politics
1 day ago

He said he spoke to his paying guests. "I told my guests they should not panic about the police presence outside,” said the resident.

The resident, who has lived in the property for more than 40 years, said Mkhwanazi’s predecessors also occupied the property.

“It's wonderful because we feel safe.”

Mkhwanazi also said he was prepared to die in the fight against criminals, some of whom he alleged were high-ranking police officials and politicians who were part of drug cartels in Gauteng.

Mchunu announced the disbandment of the political task team in January, saying it was no longer needed.

POLL | Did Mkhwanazi cross the line by going public with SAPS concerns?

Should Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi have expressed his concerns internally rather than going public?
News
1 day ago

On Sunday Mkhwanazi said the task team had since its inception in 2018 investigated 612 dockets, arrested 436 suspects and had recovered 156 firearms, of which 55 were ballistically linked to politically related cases.

He said 35 police officials were arrested and charged for attempts to defeat the course of justice in the cases. A total of 128 accused were found guilty in 106 cases, and 29 were sentenced to life imprisonment. Others were sentenced to a wide range of jail terms.

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya denied the allegations made by Mkhwanazi. He accused Mkhwanazi of breaching police protocols by voicing the allegations publicly instead of following police protocols.

“What Gen Mkhwanazi is doing is embarrassing. We are not going to bend to his level. There is no truth to what he is saying,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

EDITORIAL | Will Mkhwanazi’s allegations amount to anything?

The rot is deep. The allegations are made about individuals and the uprightness of the entire system, as they also implicate the judiciary
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa must act on police scandal: committee chair Ian Cameron

Cameron said Mkhwanazi's revelations reveal why crime is rife in the country.
Politics
22 hours ago

Mkhwanazi's bombshell: ANC urges Ramaphosa to act on 'grave' allegations

The ANC has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently address the “grave” allegations levelled by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen ...
Politics
22 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘Mkhwanazi may have ended his life in police’: O’Sullivan bristles

“Who authorised him to dress up in combat uniform, with a dozen men on either side of him to demonstrate he’s a tough guy and he’s going to take on ...
News
1 day ago

Camo speaks volumes as Mkhwanazi reveals rift that exposes police to infiltration

KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleges political interference in some cases that police work on
News
1 day ago

Parties rally behind Mkhwanazi, call for Mchunu’s immediate suspension

MK Party calls on KZN top cop to lay criminal charges in next 24 hours against police minister and deputy commissioner for defeating the ends of ...
Politics
1 day ago

Senior officials stall investigations of artists’ murders: Mkhwanazi

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says there is a ploy to silence investigations into the murders of personalities in the ...
News
1 day ago

Mkhwanazi claims 'deliberate attempt' by state to stop probes into political killings

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says the political killings task team has unmasked a syndicate controlled by a drug ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye' South Africa
  2. No social grants suspended: Sassa South Africa
  3. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa
  4. POLL | Did Mkhwanazi cross the line by going public with SAPS concerns? South Africa
  5. Security beefed up at Mkhwanazi’s home after explosive allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

Kenya Protests: At Least 11 Dead in Clashes
Trump criticizes Musk's new 'America Party' as feud grows | REUTERS