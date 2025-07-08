South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing for judge president Mbenenge

08 July 2025 - 09:57 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court continues on Tuesday.

The complainant is Andiswa Mengo.

READ MORE:

Mbenenge claims ‘malicious’ lies in sexual harassment complaint

On his first day of testimony before a judicial conduct tribunal, the Eastern Cape judge president said he had been vilified in the media
19 hours ago

Office of chief justice says it's 'protecting staffer after death threat'

Andiswa Mengo, a judges' secretary who has laid a sexual harassment complaint against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, has been ...
1 month ago

Parties wrangle over gender expert at Mbenenge sexual harassment tribunal

The work of the tribunal requires ‘not just an evaluation of the facts but also the context in which it all happened’, says counsel for Andiswa Mengo
1 month ago
