South Africa

Injured pony rescued after ‘cart chase’ through Cape Town streets

09 July 2025 - 11:39 By TIMESLIVE
Three men jumped on the cart and fled from an SPCA inspector.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

An injured pony pulling a cart loaded with vehicle scrap was rescued after a dramatic pursuit through the streets into an informal settlement in Cape Town. 

Cape of Good Hope SPCA Wildlife Rescue officer Stephen Benjamin spotted the cart, carrying three people and the scrap, earlier this week in Mitchells Plain. Concerned about the welfare of the animal, he stopped the cart for inspection. 

“From the outset, the occupants were uncooperative and obstructive. On closer inspection, Benjamin discovered the pony had severe wounds on his side, consistent with injuries caused by an ill-fitted harness and the cart rubbing against the animal’s skin,” said the SPCA.

One of the visible injuries.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

While documenting the condition of the animal, the three men jumped back onto the cart, whipped the pony and sped off. 

Benjamin called for backup and followed it through Westbridge to Sweet Home informal settlement. 

“Metro police were the first to respond and attempted to intercept the fleeing suspects. However, the suspects dangerously veered into oncoming traffic and fled off-road, evading the patrol vehicle. City law enforcement arrived and one suspect was apprehended next to the road. The suspect was aggressive, threatened Benjamin and attempted to assault him by throwing rocks,” said the SPCA. 

The other suspects fled. A search party located the pony hidden in the informal settlement. It was taken to the SPCA horse care unit for treatment. 

The arrested suspect was taken to Philippi police station and charged with obstruction and attempting to evade justice. The other two suspects evaded arrest. 

TimesLIVE

