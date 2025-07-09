KwaZulu-Natal security guards Phakamani Myaka, 37, and Muzikayifani Khoza, 40, have been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for fraud after they staged a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery.
Hawks provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said five security guards were transporting cash to the pension pay point at Mpolweni Reserve in Ndwedwe on October 11 2021.
While on route they claimed they were accosted by suspects who disarmed them and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash. The cash van was set alight and the "suspects" fled the scene. A case of CIT robbery was reported at Ndwedwe police station and the docket was allocated to the Hawks from the Durban serious organised crime investigation unit.
Mhlongo said preliminary investigations revealed the robbery was staged and all the security guards were involved. An amount of R60,000 was recovered from them and they were arrested. They appeared in court and were released on bail.
Two of the accused died in separate incidents while out on bail. Myaka and Khoza were sentenced on Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the fifth guard.
Myaka was further sentenced to three years' imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice. His sentence will run concurrently and the two were declared unfit to possess a firearm.
TimesLIVE
KZN security guards who staged CIT heist sentenced to 15 years in prison
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
