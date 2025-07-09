South Africa

Magistrate roasts no-show advocate for double-booking bungle

'Explain or be reported to authorities'

09 July 2025 - 18:38 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
An advocate who has a history of double-booking came under fire from a Durban magistrate who ordered him to explain himself at the next hearing or face being reported to authorities.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

A Durban magistrate presiding over the bail application of four men linked to a shooting of a Bidvest container depot worker has lambasted an advocate for his no-show in an apparent double-booking bungle on Wednesday.

Sicelo Nyawo, 33, Lucky Luthuli, 54, Nkosinathi Ngcongo, 43, and Emannuel Mthokozisi “Grey” Zungu, 46, are charged with the murder of Jerome Gasa who was shot on his way home at the Warwick junction on the evening of January 7.

His death came as National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) workers were on strike at the Durban depot over the retrenchment of 106 workers, after the company failed to have the stoppage interdicted by the courts.

Three other workers were also killed.

Singh was expected to hear closing arguments before making a ruling into the protracted bail hearing on Wednesday.

More than 10 witnesses have testified during the bail hearing.

Instructing attorney Sipho Mkhize told court Thusi was unwell and requested the court matter to start after lunch.

Senior prosecutor Calvin Govender expressed his dissatisfaction with proceedings, saying the matter had been clogging up the court roll and how Thusi had often caused delays. 

A visibly angry Singh described Thusi's conduct as “disgusting” for the unnecessary delays.

“A sad part is that these delays are not affecting me. The lives of the families of the accused and the deceased are being affected. This should not be a moneymaking scheme,” said Thusi.

An irate Singh also chastised Mkhize for making excuses for Thusi.

He said Thusi's conduct did not befit someone who was a legal representative and warned him against “double booking”.

Singh also bemoaned the delay as the suspects were arrested on January 29 but the bail application commenced only in March.

In March, Durban magistrate Sicelo Zuma recused himself from the bail application.

The matter was provisionally postponed to July 16 when Thusi is expected to explain to the court  the reasons for his no-show or be reported to authorities.

TimesLIVE

