South Africa

Mamelodi councillor gunned down in drive-by shooting

Police say suspects were in a white Nissan Almera

09 July 2025 - 20:16
According to the police, the motive for the shooting is unknown.
Image: 123RF

Gauteng police have opened a murder case after a councillor of Ward 10 in Mamelodi, Thabang Masemola, was gunned down on Tuesday in Mamelodi east.

According to the police, unknown suspects driving a white Nissan Almera allegedly shot at him and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the investigation is under way, and no arrests have been made. 

The ANC Greater Tshwane region confirmed that Masemola was ambushed by unknown assailants Tuesday afternoon in Mamelodi.

“It is quite disturbing that the spate of killings of councillors is not receding at a quick enough pace, and it is getting more worrisome because many of these cases are never resolved with no successful arrests and convictions made,” said ANC regional spokesperson Bafuze Yabo.

“This killing opens up old wounds of other councillors who fell to the barrel of a gun, councillor Siphiwe Montlha of Soshanguve, councillor Esther Motumane of Winterveldt and councillor Tshepo Motaung of Mabopane,” Yabo said.

Yabo said the lack of arrests and successful prosecution of the perpetrators seems to have emboldened the killers to kill even more councillors.

The DA's Tshwane caucus chief whip Ofentse Madzebatela condemned the killing and extended condolences to the family.

“These barbaric acts of violence must be condemned unequivocally, as they threaten the very foundations of peace and dignity. Ward councillors are among the most selfless public servants, going beyond the call of duty, sacrificing their private and family time to serve the community,” Madzebatela said.

Madzebatela called upon police to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to book. 

“Public trust in the police has been deeply eroded due to years of corruption and unfulfilled promises. Considering the recent allegations of corruption brought by Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi, involving some of the country’s top-ranking officials, residents feel even more unsafe.

“We demand justice for the Masemola family. Not only has a young politician been deprived of a promising career, but his family, the council and residents of Mamelodi are poorer for his loss,” he said.

TimesLIVE

