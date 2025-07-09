South Africa

Mkhwanazi's security beefed up after threats, says Masemola

09 July 2025 - 15:44
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
Image: Siya Duda

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says security for KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been beefed up because he has been receiving threats after his allegations on Sunday of political interference in police investigations.

“He's been getting threats to his life in the province with his security, but he won't be persecuted from my side. Surely there will be no persecution of any member of the police, not only him, but anyone,” Masemola said.

On Sunday Mkhwanazi alleged deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya obstructed justice, stalled investigations into political assassinations and organised crime and shielded politically-connected suspects by taking control of more than 120 sensitive dockets.

Further allegations implicated the minister of police, suggesting links to controversial figures such as Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, who faces serious criminal charges, but reportedly remains politically protected while benefiting from lucrative SAPS contracts.

Responding to the issues during a briefing at the firearms destruction operations in Gauteng, Masemola said he would rather leave matters to President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

Masemola declined to respond to questions about political influence and interference in some cases. He also declined to say if anyone is under investigation in that regard.

He acknowledged the revelations of divisions and other serious allegations have struck at the heart of the police and the nation's trust in it. 

The current state of affairs was unprecedented and concerning.

“It is unfortunate and requires uncompromised intervention to restore public trust, stability in the organisation. We acknowledge the commitment made by President Ramaphosa, who said he will attend to this matter as soon as he arrives back in the country [from the Brics summit in Brazil].”

Masemola added he is ready to brief the president.

TimesLIVE

