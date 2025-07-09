South Africa

POLL | Is the culture of ‘black tax’ making it harder for young South Africans to save?

09 July 2025 - 12:03 By TimesLIVE
Many young earners provide financial support to their extended families. File photo.
Image: 123RF

July is National Savings Month, a time to reflect on our financial habits and the importance of building a safety net.

While government and the private sector continue to pour resources into educating South Africans about saving and managing debt, the reality is many consumers remain deep in debt and struggle to put money aside.

One factor often raised in the national conversation is the pressure of “black tax”, the financial support many young earners provide to their extended families.

For some this is a proud responsibility rooted in cultural duty. For others, it is a major obstacle to financial freedom.

