July is National Savings Month, a time to reflect on our financial habits and the importance of building a safety net.
While government and the private sector continue to pour resources into educating South Africans about saving and managing debt, the reality is many consumers remain deep in debt and struggle to put money aside.
One factor often raised in the national conversation is the pressure of “black tax”, the financial support many young earners provide to their extended families.
For some this is a proud responsibility rooted in cultural duty. For others, it is a major obstacle to financial freedom.
POLL | Is the culture of ‘black tax’ making it harder for young South Africans to save?
Image: 123RF
July is National Savings Month, a time to reflect on our financial habits and the importance of building a safety net.
While government and the private sector continue to pour resources into educating South Africans about saving and managing debt, the reality is many consumers remain deep in debt and struggle to put money aside.
One factor often raised in the national conversation is the pressure of “black tax”, the financial support many young earners provide to their extended families.
For some this is a proud responsibility rooted in cultural duty. For others, it is a major obstacle to financial freedom.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Soft cushion or crushing debt?
Gambling skyrockets as betting shifts from street dens to smartphones
Young entrepreneur on a mission to solve student housing shortage
The GNU should be chewing on food and poverty
Is now the time to tap into rainy-day fund?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos