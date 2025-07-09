South Africa

Siblings sentenced for 2020 principal killing

09 July 2025 - 12:08 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Siblings Mzomuhle Zondi, 41, and Khumbulani Zondi, 39, were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Somashi High School principal Mzweleni Zuma in 2020 in Greytown.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

The Pietermaritzburg high court has sentenced two siblings to life imprisonment and an additional 28 years for the murder of a school principal in Greytown in 2020.

Mzomuhle Zondi, 41, and Khumbulani Zondi, 39, were convicted for the brutal murder of Somashi High School principal Mzweleni Zuma, 46, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Zuma was shot dead in his office in front of pupils and other teachers in the KwaDolo area in Greytown.

A group of armed men stormed the school premises, fatally shot Zuma and fled the scene. The men hijacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Ngome area to use as a getaway vehicle.

Greytown and Pietermaritzburg police, with local security companies, recovered the vehicle.

The Zondis were arrested the same day and found in possession of two unlicensed firearms, including an R5 rifle and ammunition.

The state opposed bail and the two were in custody since 2020.

The investigating team lead by detective Thembeka Mgobhozi presented evidence in court which resulted in their conviction. 

The court found both accused guilty on all charges.

Umzinyathi district commissioner Maj-Gen Francis Slambert commended the investigating officer and the rest of the team for their work.

TimesLIVE

