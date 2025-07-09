South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing for judge president Mbenenge

09 July 2025 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court continues on Wednesday.

The complainant is Andiswa Mengo.

Mbenenge claims ‘malicious’ lies in sexual harassment complaint

On his first day of testimony before a judicial conduct tribunal, the Eastern Cape judge president said he had been vilified in the media
News
1 day ago

Mbenenge says his banana emoji meant a literal banana

It could have been a chocolate or ‘anything nice’, Eastern Cape judge president tells the Judicial Conduct Tribunal
News
18 hours ago

LISTEN | Judge Mbenenge: 'She called me cute — I appreciated it'

"I said thank you to 'uCute lonto' [you are cute, by the way]. This time I appreciated the compliment.”
News
22 hours ago
