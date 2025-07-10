Alexandra community patroller in custody after son stabbed to death

The bail application of the 40-year-old community patroller from Alexandra who is accused of stabbing her son to death has been postponed to next Wednesday.

Ntombizodwa Mashinini made a brief appearance at the Alexandra magistrate's court on Thursday for a bail application.

Mashinini is accused of killing her 18-year-old son last week Saturday at their home in East Bank, Alexandra.

The motive is not yet clear.

Mashinini's distraught family members who were in court said they are still shocked and saddened by the incident and were hoping she would tell them what happened.

The Alexandra CPF executive released a statement confirming that Mashinini was one of their members.

“We are aware of the issue of our member being accused of murdering her son. The case is in the hands of the law, and it will be investigated like all other cases,” the executive said in a brief statement.

Meanwhile, the local advocacy group Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Brigades, has condemned the actions of Mashinini and raised a concern that community patrollers were becoming a law unto themselves.

Lizzie Sithole of the organisation, who was also in court said this was the second incident in which a teenager was murdered by a patroller in Alexandra.

TimesLIVE