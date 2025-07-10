Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba says he is actively exploring all available legal options against Goat Production and Showmax, which will be airing his ex-wife Nomachule Mngoma's tell-all interview next week.
SowetanLIVE
Gigaba unwavering in bid to gag former wife's tell-all TV interview
Former minister aims to 'prevent individuals from seeking fame and fortune by exploiting his family name'
Image: Esa Alexander
Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba says he is actively exploring all available legal options against Goat Production and Showmax, which will be airing his ex-wife Nomachule Mngoma's tell-all interview next week.
On Wednesday, the Johannesburg high court struck from the roll his urgent bid to stop Mngoma's interview about their failed marriage, and allegations of infidelity and pornography.
The court said the matter lacked urgency. “To clarify, the court didn't dismiss the case on its merits; rather, it was not viewed as urgent by the court. The court didn't rule on the substance of the case,” said Gigaba's spokesperson Palesa Komane.
“Consequently, the substantive issues at the heart of this matter — including the alleged malicious exploitation of personal matters, the protection of minor children, and the vindication of Mr Gigaba's dignity and privacy — remain to be heard, and will now proceed through the standard legal processes,” she said.
Komane said the legal action was to secure an interdict against the broadcast of “unsubstantiated claims, to protect minor children from unlawful exposure under Section 12 of the Children’s Act, to uphold Mr Gigaba’s right to dignity and privacy and to prevent individuals from seeking fame and fortune by exploiting his family name through false narratives”.
She said the intention was not to gag freedom of expression but rather to pursue and uphold his fundamental right to dignity and privacy. “While Mr Gigaba respects the court’s procedural decision, the substantive issues of this case are yet to be adjudicated upon.
“The production house's refusal to provide the full script, episode, or podcast before the proceedings remains a significant concern, as it severely hinders his ability to understand the full context of the allegations made.”
Mngoma's episode will be aired on July 15.
Untied creator and executive producer at GOAT, Graeme Swanepoel, said: “For too long, women’s pain has been edited, softened, or silenced. This show is about handing the mic back to them, letting them narrate their own healing, their own growth, and their own freedom.”
