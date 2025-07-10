MK Party Youth League members gathered in Pretoria's Church Square to take over the streets and show their support for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who on Sunday made explosive allegations against the minister of police Senzo Mchunu.
The youthful voices continued loudly chanting struggle songs around Church Square as they made their way to the SAPS headquarters to hand over a memorandum of demands.
Pearl Nikolice, the deputy organiser of Tshwane region for MK Party, said they admired Mkhwanazi's bravery and wanted to show that they were fully behind him and his efforts to expose corruption and rot within the police and the entire criminal justice system.
“Enough is enough, there is no interest in the citizens of this country and this proves that we were never safe. Down with these individuals who have implemented changes; they must step aside to protect the dignity of our country and policing system.”
Nikolice encouraged the youth to take action and be part of the movement to try to stop the corruption instead of sitting back and just complaining.
“It's about time that youth stop complaining over WhatsApp groups and on the sidelines but rather come together, united to make one voice as the citizens of this country. When we come together as young people, we can lead this country and end its corrupt system.”
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | MK Youth League picket in support of Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
TimesLIVE
