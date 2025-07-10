South Africa

IN PICS | MK Youth League picket in support of Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

10 July 2025 - 20:39 By Kabelo Mokoena
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The youth wing of the MK Party took to the streets of Pretoria on Thursday to hand over a memorandum to the police.
The youth wing of the MK Party took to the streets of Pretoria on Thursday to hand over a memorandum to the police.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

MK Party Youth League members gathered in Pretoria's Church Square to take over the streets and show their support for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who on Sunday made explosive allegations against the minister of police Senzo Mchunu. 

The youthful voices continued loudly chanting struggle songs around Church Square as they made their way to the SAPS headquarters to  hand over a memorandum of demands.

Pearl Nikolice, the deputy organiser of Tshwane region for MK Party, said they admired Mkhwanazi's bravery and wanted to show that they were fully behind him and his efforts to expose corruption and rot within the police and the entire criminal justice system.

 

“Enough is enough, there is no interest in the citizens of this country and this proves that we were never safe. Down with these individuals who have implemented changes; they must step aside to protect the dignity of our country and policing system.”

Nikolice encouraged the youth to take action and be part of the movement to try to stop the corruption instead of sitting back and just complaining.

“It's about time that youth stop complaining over WhatsApp groups and on the sidelines but rather come together, united to make one voice as the citizens of this country. When we come together as young people, we can lead this country and end its corrupt system.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DA, MK Party charge Senzo Mchunu, ActionSA takes to the streets Politics
  2. LISTEN | Mkhwanazi finds support in parliament, but ANC says let probe play out Politics
  3. KZN on standby for round 2 of civil unrest after Mkhwanazi-Mchunu ‘clash’ News
  4. Parties rally behind Mkhwanazi, call for Mchunu’s immediate suspension Politics

Most read

  1. 'A beautiful soul': South African Paige Bell murdered on luxury yacht in ... South Africa
  2. How to exchange old Big Five R200 banknotes South Africa
  3. Malusi Gigaba loses court bid to block airing of former wife's TV interview South Africa
  4. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Mkhwanazi may have ended his life in police’: O’Sullivan bristles South Africa

Latest Videos

Greece suspends asylum claims for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, ...
Mind the Gap: How Psychometric Tools Are Helping Businesses Make Better People ...