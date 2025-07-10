Jabulani opens new park in memory of anti-apartheid lawyer Bheki Mlangeni

Soweto residents gathered in Jabulani on Thursday to celebrate the opening of a park named after the human rights lawyer, Bheki Mlangeni, who was assassinated by apartheid agents more than 30 years ago.
The park, opposite the hospital that also carries his name, has open green lawns, benches, a play area for children, an outdoor gym, a soccer pitch and a mural in Mlangeni's honour.
MMC for community development, Tebogo Nkonkou said the park was more than just a public space: it's a symbol of justice, memory and community healing.
“This is not just about cutting a ribbon, We are opening a living tribute to a man who gave his life for justice. Let the children play. Let the community gather. Let the legacy of Bheki Mlangeni live,” said Nkonkou.
The park, which cost R2.8m to build, created 10 jobs through a local labour initiative and pumped just under R600,000 into the local economy through the use of small businesses.
Ward 34 councillor Lucas Lufutso said the community had waited many years for the revamp to happen.
“The request for this park was made in 2014. I wasn't a councillor then, but when I took office in 2023, I made sure we pushed for its completion,” Lufutso said.
“Whenever it's winter, we also have electricity problems here, we haven't had electricity for two days but I know the community has been waiting for the park to open. We must protect it. No more dumping, no cars inside the park, and please, no crime. Let the children be safe here.”
An emotional moment arose when a representative from a law firm where Mlangeni was working for at the time of his death stood up to speak.
Speaking on behalf of the law firm Cheadle Thompson and Haysom where Mlangeni worked, Karien Norval, co-director of Cheadle Thompson & Haysom Inc Attorneys, got everyone emotional with her tribute.
“Bheki was a young lawyer, a father, and a community activist. He was part of the team investigating Vlakplaas death squads,” she said. “The parcel bomb that killed him was not meant for him, but they used his name so the package would be trusted. He died because he stood for the truth.”
Norval said the firm started a scholarship in 2002 in Mlangeni's name which still supports young law students today.
“Every day when we walk into our office, we see his photo. It simply says 'Bheki Mlangeni, colleague and friend, assassinated February 15 1991'. We are proud to remember him.”
The chief whip of the City of Johannesburg, Sithembiso Zungu, also raised concerns about crime and safety, saying parks often attract criminals if not looked after.
“We need to keep this park safe. The children are here playing, and that's how it must stay. We need to make sure security is taken seriously, taken that crime is a challenge in this area,” Zungu said.
.
TimesLIVE
Jabulani opens new park in memory of anti-apartheid lawyer Bheki Mlangeni
'Let the children play. Let the community gather. Let the legacy of Bheki Mlangeni live'
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Soweto residents gathered in Jabulani on Thursday to celebrate the opening of a park named after the human rights lawyer, Bheki Mlangeni, who was assassinated by apartheid agents more than 30 years ago.
The park, opposite the hospital that also carries his name, has open green lawns, benches, a play area for children, an outdoor gym, a soccer pitch and a mural in Mlangeni's honour.
MMC for community development, Tebogo Nkonkou said the park was more than just a public space: it's a symbol of justice, memory and community healing.
“This is not just about cutting a ribbon, We are opening a living tribute to a man who gave his life for justice. Let the children play. Let the community gather. Let the legacy of Bheki Mlangeni live,” said Nkonkou.
The park, which cost R2.8m to build, created 10 jobs through a local labour initiative and pumped just under R600,000 into the local economy through the use of small businesses.
Ward 34 councillor Lucas Lufutso said the community had waited many years for the revamp to happen.
“The request for this park was made in 2014. I wasn't a councillor then, but when I took office in 2023, I made sure we pushed for its completion,” Lufutso said.
“Whenever it's winter, we also have electricity problems here, we haven't had electricity for two days but I know the community has been waiting for the park to open. We must protect it. No more dumping, no cars inside the park, and please, no crime. Let the children be safe here.”
An emotional moment arose when a representative from a law firm where Mlangeni was working for at the time of his death stood up to speak.
Speaking on behalf of the law firm Cheadle Thompson and Haysom where Mlangeni worked, Karien Norval, co-director of Cheadle Thompson & Haysom Inc Attorneys, got everyone emotional with her tribute.
“Bheki was a young lawyer, a father, and a community activist. He was part of the team investigating Vlakplaas death squads,” she said. “The parcel bomb that killed him was not meant for him, but they used his name so the package would be trusted. He died because he stood for the truth.”
Norval said the firm started a scholarship in 2002 in Mlangeni's name which still supports young law students today.
“Every day when we walk into our office, we see his photo. It simply says 'Bheki Mlangeni, colleague and friend, assassinated February 15 1991'. We are proud to remember him.”
The chief whip of the City of Johannesburg, Sithembiso Zungu, also raised concerns about crime and safety, saying parks often attract criminals if not looked after.
“We need to keep this park safe. The children are here playing, and that's how it must stay. We need to make sure security is taken seriously, taken that crime is a challenge in this area,” Zungu said.
.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Community organisation launches 'Trail Guardian' to safeguard Jozi park
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos