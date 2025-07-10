South Africa

Man braves strong swells to rescue child from drowning at Durban beach

10 July 2025 - 12:55
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Cameron Alexander rescued a young boy from drowning at Baggies Beach, south of Durban.
Image: Jace Govender

A man who recently moved from Pretoria to the KwaZulu-Natal south coast saved a boy's life near Baggies Beach on Wednesday.

Lifesaving SA president Dhaya Sewduth said Cameron Alexander rescued a young boy from drowning at about 2pm.

“Cameron was fishing in an area south of Baggies Beach, which is an unpatrolled beach, when he noticed a body floating in the water. On closer inspection he realised it was a person who was face down in the water,” said Sewduth.

“Cameron swam out in strong sea swell conditions and rescued the child from the water and brought him to shore. As a trained first aider and responder, his instincts kicked in to perform resuscitation on the child until the ambulance arrived.”

The child was handed over to paramedics for further checks and was taken to hospital.

“It was a fortunate situation Cameron was at that beach at the time. Furthermore, it was also fortunate that Cameron is a strong swimmer and trained in first aid. Had he not been there, not been able to make the [about] 50m swim in the strong sea surge, the boy could have been a statistic,” said Sewduth.

“We urge bathers to only swim where lifeguards are on duty and for parents and caregivers to supervise children.

“Lifesaving SA will recommend the name of Cameron Alexander for a bravery award.”

TimesLIVE

