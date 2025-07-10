Showmax will air the interview with former finance minister Malusi Gigaba's ex-wife Nomachule “Norma” Mngoma in which she speaks about their failed marriage, allegations of infidelity and pornography on July 15.
The streaming service made the announcement on Thursday, just a day after the court threw out Gigaba's application to stop the broadcast of the interview.
“Next week, it's Norma Mngoma’s turn in the spotlight, with her episode of Untied airing on Tuesday July 15. She’ll share her journey through marriage, divorce and how she’s found the strength to pick up the pieces and start over,” said Showmax publicist Katlego Molubi.
Gigaba argued in court papers that Mngoma’s interview would “taint my good name and dignity I have been rebuilding from the past years after [divorce]”.
In responding papers, MultiChoice said Mngoma would not be conducting an in-depth TV interview about her marriage to Gigaba for the first time.
Norma Mngoma's 'Untied' episode to air on July 15 after court ruling
Image: Instagram/Norma Gigaba
Malusi Gigaba loses court bid to block airing of former wife's TV interview
The company said there have been reports about their marital problems and there was a sex tape, and these were circulated online.
Untied creator and executive producer at GOAT Graeme Swanepoel said: “For too long, women’s pain has been edited, softened or silenced. This show is about handing the mic back to them, letting them narrate their own healing, their own growth and their own freedom.”
SowetanLIVE
