Public universities carry cost of broken funding system, says NWU professor

While much attention has been on students left stranded by delays and defunding of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), South Africa's public universities are also taking a huge hit — and few are talking about it.
This is according to Prof Linda du Plessis, senior deputy vice-chancellor: teaching and learning at North West University (NWU), who warns that the strain placed on universities by NSFAS and various sector education and training authorities (Setas) is threatening their ability to function, deliver quality education and contribute to national development.
“The dysfunction at the heart of NSFAS and various Setas has been the topic of many recent media articles,” she said.
“This focus is needed as it directly affects the academic journey and future of South Africa’s most vulnerable students. However, what continues to receive little or no acknowledgment is the burden these failures place on the very institutions tasked with delivering quality higher education: the public universities,” said Du Plessis.
According to Du Plessis, universities have for years had to absorb the impact of NSFAS mismanagement, often without being consulted or supported.
“While minister [Nobuhle] Nkabane and her department continue to promise reforms, universities remain on the receiving end of a crumbling system that is fast becoming unsustainable — not just for students, but for the institutions themselves.”
Despite meticulous planning by universities, the academic year routinely starts in chaos due to late payments, student defunding midyear, and widespread accommodation issues.
“These issues do not affect only the students — they cripple university operations. Universities are not profit-driven institutions but operate as financially accountable public entities,” said Du Plessis.
The consequences are significant, with universities facing challenges in:
“When NSFAS fails to disburse funds on time, what is then expected of a public university?” she asked.
“Universities are forced into the untenable position of either blocking registrations or carrying the cost of registration and tuition, effectively becoming creditors in a relationship they never agreed to.”
When students are evicted over unpaid rent, it is universities that face backlash, she said. Institutions are often left negotiating with landlords, extending registration deadlines and calming student unrest.
Du Plessis said these financial pressures disrupt teaching and learning and contribute to operational instability.
“While the public sees burning tyres and angry slogans, what remains hidden is the huge operational toll this takes on institutions. Academic calendars are adjusted repeatedly and these changes often come with additional cost implications.”
Even though the government has increased higher education funding, most of it is directed towards NSFAS, rather than towards developing universities or advancing research.
Compounding the crisis is the role of Setas, which are meant to support skills development and training. Du Plessis said political interference and poor governance have left many Setas ineffective.
“The recent allegations regarding the appointment of politically connected individuals are yet another example of how politics can be prioritised over merit and accountability in the higher-education and training sector,” she said.
Universities rely on Setas for internships, work-integrated learning and industry partnerships. When Setas fail, the burden again shifts to universities.
Du Plessis criticised the view that universities are responsible for graduates being blocked from employment because of outstanding debt.
“Public universities would like to see all graduates making a contribution, either as employees or entrepreneurs, in various sectors of the economy. However, the universities cannot continue functioning if they are expected to provide a free service without financial planning, especially when government departments responsible for that funding are in disarray.
“Public universities are not just service providers, they are national assets tasked with transforming lives, producing research, driving innovation and shaping the future workforce of South Africa. It is therefore important to focus on the impact of funding challenges on institutions and the dysfunction it creates.”
She believes it is time to stop putting band-aids on broken systems. What is needed is serious reforms, a new model for student financial aid that is transparent, well-managed and sustainable.
“Reform will require more than cosmetic changes and promises. It requires a fundamental rethink of how to establish a sustainable financial aid model for students. It requires sound and accountable management.
“The financial stability, operational effectiveness and reputation of public universities are at stake. Sustaining excellence within a failing system is difficult.”
