South Africa

Suspected Phoenix drug dealer arrested after public outcry

10 July 2025 - 11:12 By TIMESLIVE
The Hawks, working with crime intelligence, Durban metro police, the infrastructure task team and Durban public order police, arrested a 50-year-old Phoenix man for allegedly dealing in drugs.
Image: SAPS

Public outcry in Durban about an alleged drug dealer led to his arrest in a raid by police on Wednesday. 

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said police received information about criminal activities in Canehaven Drive, Phoenix.

“A disruptive operation was planned and observations were made. Allegations were confirmed and members swooped on the suspect’s residence and a search was conducted,” he said.

Hawks members from the serious organised crime investigation unit working with crime intelligence, Durban metro police, the infrastructure task team and Durban public order police arrested the 50-year-old man.

During the search police found pieces of crack cocaine, Mandrax tablets and vodka sachets to the street value of about R20,260. Police also found a modified firearm and five rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was charged accordingly. He is expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Thursday.

