'The panic you don’t see’: Sadag shines light on Panic Awareness Day

As South Africa observes panic awareness day on Thursday, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is calling for greater understanding of panic attacks, saying not all battles are visible.
In its campaign titled “The Panic You Don’t See”, Sadag aims to highlight the silent, internal experiences of those living with panic disorder.
While some symptoms of panic attacks, such as gasping for air or visibly shaking may be obvious, Sadag said many others are hidden behind a calm exterior.
“As we approach Panic Awareness Day, it's crucial to highlight ‘The Panic You Don't See’. For many, panic attacks involve visible symptoms, but for others, they are silent, internal battles that go unnoticed by those around them.”
Panic attacks can strike suddenly, marked by intense fear or discomfort.
Not all symptoms are physical; they can also manifest as racing thoughts, a sense of detachment from reality, overwhelming dread or difficulty breathing, while the individual appears outwardly composed.
Sadag board chairperson and clinical psychologist Colinda Linde emphasised the importance of recognising these subtle signs.
“Panic doesn’t always look like gasping for air. It can be the quiet no-shows, invitations declined, the life slowly shrinking behind closed doors. On Panic Day, let’s speak up about the panic you don’t see, because naming it is the first step to overcoming it.”
The organisation urged people not to mistake the absence of visible distress for wellness.
“Often, people with panic disorder may experience a feeling of being trapped, a desperate urge to escape, or fear of losing control, while maintaining a calm outside.”
In a heartfelt plea to address gender-related stigma, Sadag board member Nkini Phasha said the pressure for men to hide emotional struggles has contributed to a mental health crisis.
“When it comes to men and mental health in South Africa, we are facing a silent pandemic. Mental health conditions such as panic disorder and other anxiety-related conditions are often hidden behind a mask of masculinity,” said Phasha.
“We suffer in silence because we fear the stigma to be judged by society as not being a ‘real’ man. But mental health issues do not discriminate based on gender. It is not a weakness to suffer from panic disorder as a man, it’s only human.”
Sadag’s founding traces back to a deeply personal struggle as the organisation's founder Zane Wilson suffered from panic disorder for more than a decade before receiving help and recovering.
“Panic disorder can be a terrifying illness that can cause great distress, isolation and limit your life. I experienced panic for more than 10 years and I kept it a secret from most people,” said Wilson.
“With the right treatment and support, eventually I was able to recover fully and take back control of my life. I started Sadag in 1994 to help others living with anxiety and panic. I got the help I needed and so can you.”
To deepen awareness, Sadag will host a free live webinar on Thursday (July 10) at 6.30pm. A panel of mental health experts will discuss coping strategies, lived experiences and how to support loved ones facing panic disorders.
The session will be held via Zoom and streamed live on Sadag’s Facebook page.
The organisation encouraged the public to approach panic disorder with compassion and understanding and to support those around them, even if their struggles are not immediately visible.
