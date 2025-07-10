South Africa

Two dead and dozens injured in three separate KZN crashes

10 July 2025 - 11:27 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Just before 7am a truck and bus collided on the M25 near the KwaMashu offramp. It is alleged the Durban-bound truck lost control and veered across the centre median, colliding with the bus.
Just before 7am a truck and bus collided on the M25 near the KwaMashu offramp. It is alleged the Durban-bound truck lost control and veered across the centre median, colliding with the bus.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Emergency responders had their hands full on Thursday morning after three serious crashes in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson said a truck and bus collided on the M25 near the KwaMashu off-ramp just before 7am. It is alleged the Durban-bound truck lost control and veered across the centre median colliding with the bus.

Paramedics found multiple casualties.

“A triage was done and 35 people were found to have sustained various injuries. The truck driver, a male believed to be in his 50s, was found entrapped in the wreckage with major injuries,” said Jamieson.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Bus driver killed in multiple vehicle crash in Limpopo

A bus driver was killed in the early hours on Tuesday on the N1 North in Musina, next to the Boabab Truck Stop in the Vhembe district, when a truck ...
News
1 day ago

At about the same time, ALS Paramedics responded to the R56 and Umlaas Road intersection for a crash involving a transport vehicle and a taxi.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find 18 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.”

In another crash, a vehicle and taxi collided at the intersection of Otto Bluff and Dr Chota Motala roads in Pietermaritzburg.

“It is believed a vehicle and taxi collided at the junction before the taxi lost control and veered off the road, hitting a pedestrian. Paramedics assessed the man, in his 40s. However, he had sustained fatal injuries.”

The light motor vehicle driver sustained moderate injuries.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'He was the love of my life': Content creator Grace Mondlana mourns death of ex-boyfriend

Content creator Grace Mondlana has opened up about the pain of losing her ex-boyfriend Sipho Lazarus Zulu, who died in a car crash on June 29.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Rapper Shebeshxt involved in car accident

Popular Limpopo rapper Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, widely known by his stage name Shebeshxt, has been involved in a car accident.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Robbers who assaulted 5 on farm then killed woman in road crash are jailed

Lengthy jail terms have been served on three Eastern Cape men for their roles in a farm attack and crash during their foiled getaway which left a ...
News
6 days ago

Injured ambulance driver wins court battle after lawyers bungle RAF claim

High court finds firm ‘liable for such damages as may be proved or agreed’ and orders it to pay legal costs
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malusi Gigaba loses court bid to block airing of former wife's TV interview South Africa
  2. Reserve Bank issues warning about counterfeit notes after Pretoria bust South Africa
  3. 'A beautiful soul': South African Paige Bell murdered on luxury yacht in ... South Africa
  4. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Mkhwanazi may have ended his life in police’: O’Sullivan bristles South Africa

Latest Videos

Launch of 2025 Global AIDS Update Report
US tariffs on South Africa set to hit white farmers Trump has embraced | REUTERS