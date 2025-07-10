South Africa

WATCH | Judge president Selby Mbenenge under cross-examination

10 July 2025 - 09:37 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is expected to see the conclusion of the cross-examination of Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge on Thursday.

Mbenenge took the stand on Monday to begin giving his version of events in the sexual harassment probe against him.

READ MORE:

Mbenenge questioned on the persistence of his attentions to Mengo

During cross-examination the judge president says the judicial conduct tribunal is not there to pass moral judgment on him
19 hours ago

Mbenenge says his banana emoji meant a literal banana

It could have been a chocolate or ‘anything nice’, Eastern Cape judge president tells the Judicial Conduct Tribunal
1 day ago

LISTEN | Judge Mbenenge: 'She called me cute — I appreciated it'

"I said thank you to 'uCute lonto' [you are cute, by the way]. This time I appreciated the compliment.”
1 day ago
