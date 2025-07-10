The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is expected to see the conclusion of the cross-examination of Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge on Thursday.
Mbenenge took the stand on Monday to begin giving his version of events in the sexual harassment probe against him.
WATCH | Judge president Selby Mbenenge under cross-examination
Mbenenge questioned on the persistence of his attentions to Mengo
Mbenenge says his banana emoji meant a literal banana
LISTEN | Judge Mbenenge: 'She called me cute — I appreciated it'
