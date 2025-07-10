New HIV infections have been reduced by 40% since 2010 and 4.4-million children have been protected from acquiring HIV since 2000. More than 26-million lives have been saved. The response to HIV is one of the most successful public health interventions in history.
However, this phenomenal progress risks being reversed. Sudden, drastic cuts from a number of donors have sent shock waves through global health. UNAids’ new report, "AIDS, Crisis and the Power to Transform", shows the effect the cuts are having globally. UNAids estimates that if the world does not act, there could be an additional 6-million new HIV infections and 4-million Aids-related deaths by 2029.
The report highlights the measures some countries are taking to fill the gaps and sustain the response into the future. However, for many that future remains uncertain. The HIV response was forged in crisis and was built to be resilient. Communities, governments and the UN are transforming to meet this moment and deliver on the promise of ending Aids as a public health threat by 2030.
The speakers are:
- Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAids and UN under-secretary-general;
- Aaron Motsoaledi, the minister of health;
- Helen Rees, executive director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI); and
- Mbulelo Dyasi, executive director of the South African Network of Religious Leaders Living with or Personally Affected by HIV & Aids (Sanarela).
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Launch of global Aids report
The speakers are:
TimesLIVE
