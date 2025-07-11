South Africa

Former administrators flagged for 'siphoning' Lotto's R4.4m from NGO

11 July 2025 - 16:31 By Koena Mashale
Former administrators of an NGO have been arrested for allegedly stealing R4.4m from the organisation's coffers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier le Moal

Three former administrators of a Limpopo NGO and a person only known as “Dineo” have been implicated in allegedly siphoning R4.4m from the organisation through unauthorised withdrawals. 

This was disclosed in a forensic report compiled by Black Hawk Private and Forensic Investigation and Risk Solutions into the alleged abuse of funds at Hlahlolanang Health in Sekhukhune.

According to the report, two of the former administrators allegedly acted as sole signatories of the NGO’s bank accounts and used their positions to allegedly facilitate payments between themselves and the then chairperson.

There is clear evidence of deliberate financial misconduct, manipulation of signatory powers, systematic concealment of income and expenditure
Papi Jonathan Lebese, forensic team investigator

The funds were donated by the National Lottery Commission (NLC), Marula Platinum Mine and department of social development and were allegedly diverted into the four people's personal accounts between April 2021 and March 2023 through irregular withdrawals, misrepresentation of signatories and staged benefit-sharing schemes.

According to the report, seven amounts totalling R4.4m were siphoned between April 2021 and March 2023, with the last amount withdrawn amounting to R3.3m.

It said a R101,345 donation landed in the NGO’s account on April 20 2021, and shortly thereafter R62,000 was split among the four individuals: R15,000 each to two of them and R16,000 each to the other two.

A similar pattern followed after R316,740 was deposited in September 2021, with each receiving between R50,000 and R70,000 in transfers with no legitimate justification recorded. The investigation further found that in March 2022, after the NGO received R633,444, R450,000 was again allocated to three of them.

The records indicate there was no authorisation from the board, and no expenditure reports or procurement documentation was filed. 

The forensic team, led by investigator Papi Jonathan Lebese, found that signatory access to the NGO's bank accounts was altered without the board’s knowledge. These unauthorised changes allegedly enabled two of the former administrators to approve transactions without oversight.

“There is clear evidence of deliberate financial misconduct, manipulation of signatory powers, systematic concealment of income and expenditure. These actions reflect gross violations of the law and the NGO’s constitution, warranting immediate criminal, civil, and disciplinary action,” said Lebese.

The report recommends that the matter be referred to the Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Prosecuting Authority for criminal investigation. 

We’re no longer receiving funding or support, and beneficiaries have been left in the dark.
Emily Shilakoe, part of the NGO

“We have identified significant financial irregularities involving the misappropriation of donor funds and unauthorised changes to bank signatories. Given the complexity and scale of the suspected fraud, we recommend the involvement of the SIU to conduct a comprehensive forensic audit and assist with recovery processed,” Lebese said in the report. 

Investigators also flagged the need to trace the funds using banking subpoenas and to recover the misappropriated money through civil litigation.

Meanwhile, the charges brought forward for the disciplinary hearing and internal resolution are:

  • gross dishonesty for misappropriating NGO funds;
  • fraud through false documentation and personal enrichment;
  • breach of trust by bypassing board processes;
  • insubordination;
  • negligence in handling donor money;
  • unauthorised access to organisational resources such as bank accounts; and
  • failure to disclose conflicts of interest while occupying managerial roles.

Emily Shilakoe, who's part of the NGO, said programmes have collapsed allegedly because of the mismanagement. “The worst part is the impact on the ground,” she said.

“Hlahlolanang runs crucial HIV/Aids programmes, including voluntary counselling and testing, with trained counsellors who used to receive stipends from Lotto and the department of health. But once the funds started being misused, those payments stopped, and the department and the commission refused to send more money because there were no progress reports coming in. So the programmes collapsed.

“We’re no longer receiving funding or support, and beneficiaries have been left in the dark.”

