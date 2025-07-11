South Africa

Four-day water maintenance in Joburg to hit supply in some areas, including Sandton

11 July 2025 - 10:16
Rand Water's four-day maintenance plan will hit parts of Joburg from July 15 to 18. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH

Johannesburg Water has announced a four-day Rand Water maintenance plan that will affect the city’s water systems from July 15 to 18.

Maintenance will be conducted on the bulk water supplier’s O2 pipeline which was temporarily repaired.

Rand Water said maintenance will continue ahead of the higher-demand season starting in August.

The affected water systems include:

  • Sandton systems;
  • Alexander Park reservoir;
  • South Hills rower;
  • Randjieslaagte reservoir;
  • Linksfield reservoir; and
  • Midrand systems.

Pumping will be reduced during the four days, leading to some areas being without water.

“Residents may experience poor pressure or intermittent to no water during the maintenance. Arrangements will be made for alternative water supplies to affected areas,” Johannesburg Water said.

“Residents are encouraged to store water in preparation for the maintenance.”

The utility warned residents it may take a while for the system to fully recover after the completion of maintenance.

TimesLIVE

