Home affairs to help print driving licences to clear backlog
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter
The department of transport has turned to the department of home affairs for help as it continues to face challenges with its only driver’s licence printing machine.
With the procurement of a new system tied up in a court battle, transport minister Barbara Creecy said her department has asked home affairs to help develop a temporary solution.
This comes after delays in the issuing of new smart driver’s licence cards after the auditor-general’s finding that there were several irregularities in the tender process for a new printing machine.
Creecy filed a high court application seeking a declaratory order on the tender process.
In an interview with Sowetan on Thursday, Creecy said her office this week met home affairs, which confirmed that a prototype machine was in development.
“We are running that [transport department] machine day and night. We can be clearing the backlog, but as we are clearing the backlog, [people’s] licences are expiring. So it is a never-ending cycle,” she said.
“We went to home affairs and we said, ‘Can you help us?’ and home affairs said, ‘Yes, we can help’.
“The department had a meeting with home affairs two days ago, and they have said that they are busy producing a prototype, and once they are done, we have to take it to [the] state security [agency] for approval because a driving licence is a form of identification.”
