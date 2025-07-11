How Joburg is tackling its pothole crisis

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero arrived in Hyde Park on Thursday with members of the mayoral committee and the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to launch the “war on potholes” campaign, promising that by the end of August potholes in some suburbs in the north will be repaired.
The city’s road agency started its initiative to fix all targeted potholes in ward 90, targeting Region B and Region E, before extending to neighbouring wards.
“We are also doing stormwater and reinstatement. That is the programme we will be doing for the next 30 days and then we will assess where we are, where are the gaps, what needs to be done in the area,” said Morero.
Thabang Lekalakala, a private sector patrollers, explained the process of fixing potholes.
"The first thing we do is to clean the pothole with a blower. We then use a thermal heater machine which burns the pothole. After that we use rubble together with tar and stump the two using a compactor.
"Once we have filled the pothole it is essential we use SS60, a liquid we pour on the surrounds of the pothole so the old concrete and new tar bind together and seal."
In June, Discovery Insure, in collaboration with the City of Johannesburg and the JRA, celebrated four years of its pothole patrol initiative, “an innovative partnership to repair potholes and make roads safer for all users”, said Precious Nduli, chief commercial officer at Discovery Insure.
Nduli said the company last year launched a pothole patrol academy in partnership with Avis Southern Africa to train young people in road construction. The first group of 22 learners graduated in February with a national certificate in roadworks construction, empowering them with road construction skills.
Better roads mean fewer accidents. Discovery Insure said its Vitality Drive data shows bad roads are a major factor in crashes and fixing potholes has saved the insurer an estimated R44m in related claims.
Morero said "the city’s 14,000km of road infrastructure is old and crumbling in places, but the campaign on potholes aims to restore dignity".
“We are here to work, not only to make statements. Residents can hold us accountable and assess the work we are doing,” said the mayor.
Phillip Zeff, operation manager at Discovery who was on site with pothole patrollers, said it is for people to employ professionals to repair potholes and not do it themselves.
" We use unique equipment and trained workers", he said.
Nduli said: “Through the geolocation-enabled Pothole Patrol app (available for iOS and Android), the public can log and report potholes within the JRA’s jurisdiction. After a user logs a pothole on the Discovery Pothole Patrol app, an inspector is sent to the location”.
TimesLIVE
How Joburg is tackling its pothole crisis
Mayor Dada Morero has vowed to close all potholes in some suburbs by the end of August
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
On Wednesday, at the corner of Northwold and Englewold drive in Saxonwold, a pothole is tackled in under 20 minutes.
When Kenneth Mothapo hears a driver hoot or sees a wave while he is patching a hole, he knows his work means one less damaged tyre.
"A wave or hoot makes us proud because we know we are saving lives. Potholes cause accidents,” said Mothapo, who has been working on Joburg’s roads for three years.
Mothapo is part of Pot Shot 7, one of eight Discovery pothole patrol teams working across Johannesburg’s streets every day, fixing anything from small cracks to deeper holes that can wreck tyres or cause motorists to swerve. Large potholes and sinkholes are referred to the city for repair.
Each team heads out by 9am and works until about 3pm, not to knock off early but to avoid the peak hour rush.
“After 3pm there is too much traffic and we try to avoid noise for residents,” said Mothapo.
He said small to medium potholes take about 30 minutes to patch properly.
His teammate Joel Mokhine, also three years in, said they gear up daily in masks, goggles, boots, leg protectors and earplugs, ready to face sticky hot tar and impatient drivers.
They said motorists are sometimes frustrated when a section of road is cordoned off for repair.
"Once people see what’s causing the traffic, they relax.” said Mokhine.
Buhle Nkosi, their traffic controller, keeps cars moving safely around the worksite.
“Having someone manage traffic helps, specially with rude and impatient drivers,” Mokhine told TimesLIVE.
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero arrived in Hyde Park on Thursday with members of the mayoral committee and the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to launch the “war on potholes” campaign, promising that by the end of August potholes in some suburbs in the north will be repaired.
The city’s road agency started its initiative to fix all targeted potholes in ward 90, targeting Region B and Region E, before extending to neighbouring wards.
“We are also doing stormwater and reinstatement. That is the programme we will be doing for the next 30 days and then we will assess where we are, where are the gaps, what needs to be done in the area,” said Morero.
Thabang Lekalakala, a private sector patrollers, explained the process of fixing potholes.
"The first thing we do is to clean the pothole with a blower. We then use a thermal heater machine which burns the pothole. After that we use rubble together with tar and stump the two using a compactor.
"Once we have filled the pothole it is essential we use SS60, a liquid we pour on the surrounds of the pothole so the old concrete and new tar bind together and seal."
In June, Discovery Insure, in collaboration with the City of Johannesburg and the JRA, celebrated four years of its pothole patrol initiative, “an innovative partnership to repair potholes and make roads safer for all users”, said Precious Nduli, chief commercial officer at Discovery Insure.
Nduli said the company last year launched a pothole patrol academy in partnership with Avis Southern Africa to train young people in road construction. The first group of 22 learners graduated in February with a national certificate in roadworks construction, empowering them with road construction skills.
Better roads mean fewer accidents. Discovery Insure said its Vitality Drive data shows bad roads are a major factor in crashes and fixing potholes has saved the insurer an estimated R44m in related claims.
Morero said "the city’s 14,000km of road infrastructure is old and crumbling in places, but the campaign on potholes aims to restore dignity".
“We are here to work, not only to make statements. Residents can hold us accountable and assess the work we are doing,” said the mayor.
Phillip Zeff, operation manager at Discovery who was on site with pothole patrollers, said it is for people to employ professionals to repair potholes and not do it themselves.
" We use unique equipment and trained workers", he said.
Nduli said: “Through the geolocation-enabled Pothole Patrol app (available for iOS and Android), the public can log and report potholes within the JRA’s jurisdiction. After a user logs a pothole on the Discovery Pothole Patrol app, an inspector is sent to the location”.
TimesLIVE
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
READ MORE:
The war on potholes: what you need to know
Elderly couple, child injured as car overturns on pothole-ridden R102
Crime, potholes, fires, service delivery hot topics on Freedom Day in Thembisa
Transport dept to spend millions to fix KZN's potholes and get bullet train on track
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos