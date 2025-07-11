South Africa

POLL | Should repeat drunk drivers face automatic jail time?

11 July 2025 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
South Africa has been named the world’s most dangerous country to drive in, according to new research. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/ jirkaejc

According to new global research, South Africa has been named the world’s most dangerous country to drive in.

The study highlights staggering statistics: 24.5 road traffic deaths per 100,000 people, with more than half (57.5%) linked to alcohol abuse.

Adding to the concern, only 31% of front-seat passengers are estimated to wear seat belts, compared with 97.8% in Norway, which is ranked the safest country to drive in.

With the data painting a grim picture of South African road safety, especially around drinking and driving, the question arises: 

