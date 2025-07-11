South Africa

Porsche Cayenne SUV found chopped up for parts at Limpopo workshop

11 July 2025 - 07:32 By TimesLIVE
The high-end Porsche Cayenne SUV was found dismantled in the backyard of the vehicle workshop.
Image: SAPS

A luxury black Porsche Cayenne, reported stolen, was discovered stripped and chopped into parts at a workshop at Nirvana in Polokwane.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the breakthrough came from an intelligence-driven operation between police and the private sector which led to the arrest of three suspects, including the workshop owner.

The high-end vehicle was stolen in the Zebediela policing area in May. A white Toyota Tazz, reported stolen in October in the Seshego district, was also recovered at the premises.

The Porsche Cayenne SUV was stripped for parts.
Image: SAPS

TimesLIVE

