A luxury black Porsche Cayenne, reported stolen, was discovered stripped and chopped into parts at a workshop at Nirvana in Polokwane.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the breakthrough came from an intelligence-driven operation between police and the private sector which led to the arrest of three suspects, including the workshop owner.
The high-end vehicle was stolen in the Zebediela policing area in May. A white Toyota Tazz, reported stolen in October in the Seshego district, was also recovered at the premises.
Porsche Cayenne SUV found chopped up for parts at Limpopo workshop
Image: SAPS
