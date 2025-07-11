South Africa

R38K raised 'to buy Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi two cows' after explosive revelations

11 July 2025 - 12:23
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Social media users have raised more than R38,000 to “buy two cows” for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as a token of appreciation for his work in the province.

There is no indication that Mkhwanazi is aware of the campaign, let alone willing to accept the donations.

The provincial top cop dropped explosive allegations during a press briefing on Sunday against senior law enforcement officials, including police minister Senzo Mchunu, accusing them of interfering in political killings investigations and being linked to organised crime.

Mkhwanazi said he was a hard-core police officer and prepared to die for the police badge for telling the truth. “I chose to be a police officer and in many years of my career I have been involved in combat,” he said.

This gained him praise from South Africans who commended him for his bravery in fighting crime.

The BackaBuddy campaign, which started five days ago, was initiated by controversial X user Chris Excel and has exceeded its target of R35,000. The X account has 3.3-million followers and is known for using pictures of social media content creator Bianca Coster to impersonate her while making derogatory remarks about people.

While others have supported the initiative, some have raised concern about whether Mkhwanazi would be allowed to accept gifts as a public servant.

Jake Shaw on Facebook said: “I express gratitude to Chris Excel and his followers for initiating this campaign to purchase two cows for Mkhwanazi. However, I believe it would have been beneficial to do some research before starting or donating.”

According to the public service regulation, officers may not accept gifts or money as it could influence their duties or decision-making. This includes any form of gratuity that might be perceived as an attempt to influence their actions. Gifts must be declared and approved by a supervisor or ethics officer.

Despite that, social media users have shown support for the initiative. Here are more reactions:

