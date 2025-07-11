South Africa

RTMC board suspends CEO Makhosini Msibi

Refilwe Mongale appointed interim CEO

11 July 2025 - 16:34 By TimesLIVE
Makhosini Msibi, CEO of the Road Traffic Management Corporation, has been suspended. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The board of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has placed its CEO, advocate Makhosini Msibi, on suspension after allegations of financial misconduct, irregular expenditure and governance failures at the entity. 

Deputy minister of transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in a statement the board has officially informed him of Msibi's precautionary suspension after a board meeting held on June 13.

The suspension came into effect on July 1. 

Spokesperson for the department of transport Collen Msibi said in its letter to the ministry, the board had indicated it took this decision after whistle-blowing allegations of financial misconduct, irregular expenditure and governance failures at the entity and that based on the seriousness of the allegations, the board has taken a decision to institute a forensic investigation into these allegations.

“The CEO will be on precautionary suspension for a period of 30 days, extendable to 60 days or any further period as may be reasonably necessary,” Msibi said. 

“The board has also advised the ministry of the appointment of Ms Refilwe Mongale as an interim CEO, with effect from July 1 until further notice to ensure continuity and stability within the RTMC while the forensic investigation is under way.”

Creecy approaches banks to seek easier debt repayment deals for taxi industry

The transport department says it has approached banks and Toyota to request easier repayment options for taxi owners on their vehicle loans to curb ...
News
1 hour ago

Driving drunk, speeding, no seatbelts: SA ranks worst for road safety

South Africa has been ranked the most dangerous country in the world in which to drive, according to a new report by online driver education platform ...
News
5 hours ago

POLL | Should repeat drunk drivers face automatic jail time?

According to new global research, South Africa has been named the world’s most dangerous country to drive in.
News
6 hours ago

Santaco condemns 'barbaric stabbing' of motorist by Cape Town taxi driver

The Western Cape chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council has apologised on behalf of the industry for a "barbaric" road rage incident ...
News
7 hours ago

'Winter roads can be deadly': RTMC warns drivers during Youth Month

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has urged drivers, particularly young people, to be responsible and vigilant on the roads as winter arrives ...
News
1 month ago
