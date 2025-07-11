The board of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has placed its CEO, advocate Makhosini Msibi, on suspension after allegations of financial misconduct, irregular expenditure and governance failures at the entity.
Deputy minister of transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in a statement the board has officially informed him of Msibi's precautionary suspension after a board meeting held on June 13.
The suspension came into effect on July 1.
Spokesperson for the department of transport Collen Msibi said in its letter to the ministry, the board had indicated it took this decision after whistle-blowing allegations of financial misconduct, irregular expenditure and governance failures at the entity and that based on the seriousness of the allegations, the board has taken a decision to institute a forensic investigation into these allegations.
“The CEO will be on precautionary suspension for a period of 30 days, extendable to 60 days or any further period as may be reasonably necessary,” Msibi said.
“The board has also advised the ministry of the appointment of Ms Refilwe Mongale as an interim CEO, with effect from July 1 until further notice to ensure continuity and stability within the RTMC while the forensic investigation is under way.”
RTMC board suspends CEO Makhosini Msibi
Refilwe Mongale appointed interim CEO
Image: Freddy Mavunda
