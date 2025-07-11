South Africa

Shell 'granted permission to drill' off west coast

11 July 2025 - 11:37 By Wendell Roelf
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Shell applied for authorisation last year and plans to drill exploration or appraisal wells in the Northern Cape ultra deep block in the Orange Basin at water depths ranging between 2,500m and 3,200m. Stock photo.
Shell applied for authorisation last year and plans to drill exploration or appraisal wells in the Northern Cape ultra deep block in the Orange Basin at water depths ranging between 2,500m and 3,200m. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Shell has been granted environmental authorisation to drill up to five deep water wells off the west coast, the company said on Friday.

The oil major applied for authorisation last year and plans to drill exploration or appraisal wells in the Northern Cape ultra deep block in the Orange Basin at water depths ranging between 2,500m and 3,200m.

Oil companies, including TotalEnergies, are aiming to drill off the west coast, where the prolific Orange Basin extends southwards into the country's waters, with hopes of replicating significant discoveries made in neighbouring Namibia.

“Should viable resources  be found offshore, this could significantly contribute to  South Africa’s energy security and the government’s economic development programmes,” Shell said in a statement without providing timelines.

New twist in Shell SA sale

A legal showdown looms over the sale of Shell's downstream business in South Africa. At the heart of the battle is a decision by Swiss Energy firm ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Shell's previous exploration programme along the east coast has been disrupted by court litigation over concerns about lack of public consultation and that seismic surveys may harm the marine environment.

The long-running case is expected to be heard in the highest court later this year and could help usher in a new exploration boom or dampen expectations.

Mounting environmental pressures, including court actions to halt drilling, and cumbersome bureaucracy have stifled South Africa's ambitions to develop its oil and gas potential.

Africa's most industrialised economy has lost around half its refinery capacity over the past few years and depends more on imports of refined petroleum products to meet rising demand.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria's Dangote refinery plans fuel storage tanks in Namibia, sources say

Nigeria's Dangote petroleum refinery will construct storage tanks in Namibia to hold at least 1.6-million barrels of petrol and diesel to supply ...
News
1 day ago

BP, Shell to study hydrocarbon potential at three Libyan oilfields

Oil Majors BP and Shell have made agreements with Libya's National Oil Corp to conduct studies for hydrocarbon exploration and development at three ...
News
2 days ago

Sierra Leone aims to be West Africa's newest oil and gas exploration frontier

Sierra Leone will wait for the results of a recently-launched offshore 3D seismic survey, its first in over a decade, ahead of potentially opening ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'A beautiful soul': South African Paige Bell murdered on luxury yacht in ... South Africa
  2. How to exchange old Big Five R200 banknotes South Africa
  3. Mom and brother got the good news first as Potch man bags R8.9m jackpot South Africa
  4. Malusi Gigaba loses court bid to block airing of former wife's TV interview South Africa
  5. SPCA lodges criminal complaint against Mossel Bay municipality South Africa

Latest Videos

Local Texas official ‘concerned’ about FEMA, NWS cuts affecting future flood ...
Chris Brown arrives at court in London over an alleged assault in a nightclub