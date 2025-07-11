South Africa

Vusi 'Cat' Matlala trial adjourned till next month

Tenderpreneur sports new look as he is joined by wife Tsakani in the dock

11 July 2025 - 10:23
Vusi Matlala and his socialite wife Tsakani, who joined him the dock for the brief appearance, with the case adjourned until next month after the defence team asked for access to some sections of the evidence obtained by the state.
Image: Screengrab from SABC News

Tenderpreneur Vusi “Cat” Matlala was suited and shorn of his greying beard when he appeared in a Johannesburg court on Friday in connection with an attempted hit on his ex-girlfriend.

His socialite wife Tsakani joined him the dock for the brief appearance as the case was adjourned until next month after the defence team asked for access to some sections of the evidence obtained by the state.

There was a heavy police presence in court and Matlala was wearing leg irons when he entered the courtroom from the holding cells.

His wife, dressed for court in a smart grey dress and oversized spectacles, was previously released on bail.

The couple and two others are on trial for the drive-by shooting of actress Tebogo Thobejane in October 2023 in Sandton. She escaped injury but a friend who was with her was badly wounded and in hospital for more than a month.

These clips from broadcast media show Matlala's different look on Friday compared to a previous court appearance:

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

