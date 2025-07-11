Tenderpreneur Vusi “Cat” Matlala was suited and shorn of his greying beard when he appeared in a Johannesburg court on Friday in connection with an attempted hit on his ex-girlfriend.
His socialite wife Tsakani joined him the dock for the brief appearance as the case was adjourned until next month after the defence team asked for access to some sections of the evidence obtained by the state.
There was a heavy police presence in court and Matlala was wearing leg irons when he entered the courtroom from the holding cells.
His wife, dressed for court in a smart grey dress and oversized spectacles, was previously released on bail.
The couple and two others are on trial for the drive-by shooting of actress Tebogo Thobejane in October 2023 in Sandton. She escaped injury but a friend who was with her was badly wounded and in hospital for more than a month.
These clips from broadcast media show Matlala's different look on Friday compared to a previous court appearance:
Vusi 'Cat' Matlala trial adjourned till next month
Tenderpreneur sports new look as he is joined by wife Tsakani in the dock
Image: Screengrab from SABC News
Tenderpreneur Vusi “Cat” Matlala was suited and shorn of his greying beard when he appeared in a Johannesburg court on Friday in connection with an attempted hit on his ex-girlfriend.
His socialite wife Tsakani joined him the dock for the brief appearance as the case was adjourned until next month after the defence team asked for access to some sections of the evidence obtained by the state.
There was a heavy police presence in court and Matlala was wearing leg irons when he entered the courtroom from the holding cells.
His wife, dressed for court in a smart grey dress and oversized spectacles, was previously released on bail.
The couple and two others are on trial for the drive-by shooting of actress Tebogo Thobejane in October 2023 in Sandton. She escaped injury but a friend who was with her was badly wounded and in hospital for more than a month.
These clips from broadcast media show Matlala's different look on Friday compared to a previous court appearance:
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday on Mkhwanazi's allegations
'I mentioned the wrong Vusimuzi': Cameron retracts Matlala's company link to MaMkhize
LISTEN | From ‘some fellow’ to ‘comrade’: Mchunu's change of tune on Mogotsi after Mkhwanazi bombshell
Didiza asks three parliamentary committees to probe Mchunu
Camo speaks volumes as Mkhwanazi reveals rift that exposes police to infiltration
Vusi Matlala drops bail bid in attempted murder case, wife out on R20k
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos