Two men have been arrested after the kidnapping of two alleged thieves — one of whom died — in Qumbu in June.
Eastern Cape police said two victims, aged 20 and 22, were abducted by suspects in a white Inyathi taxi in the central business district on June 1. The abduction followed allegations that they had stolen a sling bag containing two cellphones and cash.
The 20-year-old victim was found at his Marambeni home on June 3 with severe injuries and he was hospitalised.
“This led to the arrest of Tembalethu Ncudu, 32, on June 4 who appeared in Qumbu magistrate’s court the same day. The second suspect, taxi owner Sifiso Nene, 33, of Mahlungulu was arrested on June 15.”
On Thursday a community member found the decomposing body of the 22-year-old victim in dongas in Mahlungulu. His hands and legs were bound by rope.
The suspects, who face charges of kidnapping and murder, will apply for bail in the Qumbu magistrate's court on Monday.
The taxi allegedly used in the commission of the crime has been impounded as evidence.
TimesLIVE
EC taxi boss and accomplice to apply for bail after suspected thief found dead
Two suspects in the theft of a bag of cash and cellphones were severely beaten after which one died
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Two men have been arrested after the kidnapping of two alleged thieves — one of whom died — in Qumbu in June.
Eastern Cape police said two victims, aged 20 and 22, were abducted by suspects in a white Inyathi taxi in the central business district on June 1. The abduction followed allegations that they had stolen a sling bag containing two cellphones and cash.
The 20-year-old victim was found at his Marambeni home on June 3 with severe injuries and he was hospitalised.
“This led to the arrest of Tembalethu Ncudu, 32, on June 4 who appeared in Qumbu magistrate’s court the same day. The second suspect, taxi owner Sifiso Nene, 33, of Mahlungulu was arrested on June 15.”
On Thursday a community member found the decomposing body of the 22-year-old victim in dongas in Mahlungulu. His hands and legs were bound by rope.
The suspects, who face charges of kidnapping and murder, will apply for bail in the Qumbu magistrate's court on Monday.
The taxi allegedly used in the commission of the crime has been impounded as evidence.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Special ops soldiers linked to murder of Hawks officer Mathipa granted bail
Limpopo municipal official accused of years of spousal abuse
Missing girl, 12, found murdered in Eastern Cape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos