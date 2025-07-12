South Africa

Gagasi FM breaks silence on calls for Minnie Ntuli’s axing after ‘violent’ TV spat

Outrage brewing after Ntuli shown prodding singer Londie London in ‘Real Housewives Of Durban’ episode

12 July 2025 - 14:26
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
Radio personality Minnie Ntuli has become the focus of an online petition.
Image: Supplied

A heated confrontation between Gagasi FM radio presenter Minenhle “Minnie” Ntuli and reality show star Londie London has escalated into a public outcry, sparking a petition for her removal from both radio and television. 

The conflict was filmed during an episode of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), with London threatening to open a criminal case against her co-star and viewers calling for accountability. 

The fiery exchange between the two was sparked by Ntuli shouting disparaging remarks at London and aggressively poking her in the forehead. 

It started with Ntuli throwing down a scatter cushion and confronting London, accusing her of disrespecting Ntuli’s parents and calling her a “mean girl”. 

London responded calmly, accusing Ntuli of being “horrible” and a bully as Ntuli jabbed her in the forehead. 

On Friday,  Gagasi FM said in a statement Ntuli had taken “full accountability” for her actions. The station affirmed it was against bullying and aggression. 

It said Ntuli was sorry and had written an apology to the cast and crew of RHOD and this would be shared in an upcoming reunion special. 

Gagasi FM said Ntuli was committed to getting professional help to manage her emotions, and the station was supportive of her move. 

“Our focus is on promoting reconciliation. Both Minnie and the other cast member are professionals in the media industry, and it is likely they will work together again in future. As a station, we are committed to supporting a process that encourages healing, forgiveness and mutual respect,” the station said. 

The cause of the animosity between the two is unclear, but throughout season five of RHOD they have bumped heads in an apparent one-sided rivalry fuelled by Ntuli towards London in a situation that has become increasingly concerning to viewers. 

“I thought I will find the word ‘FIRED’ in this letter,” commented one reader in response to the release. 

Her view is shared by other commentators who condemned Ntuli for perpetuating toxic culture on reality TV, as well as another concerned viewer who launched an online petition on change.org to have Ntuli removed. This was both from RHOD and her co-presenter position on the radio station’s early morning show The Rising because of her “violent” behaviour. 

“We urge the producers of RHOD to remove Minnie Ntuli from the show to signal that violence will not be tolerated. Additionally, Gagasi FM must review and address the conduct of their employee to maintain integrity and trust with their audience and sponsors,” says the petition, which has racked up close to 20,000 verified signatures. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE;

'She deserves to spend 2 weeks in jail': Londie London to open case of assault and defamation against Minnie Ntuli

"I'm going to open a case of assault. I'm serving her, even for defamation of character."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘Everyone needs to be held accountable’ — MaBlerh on hosting #RHOD S5 reunion

“This year I’m making sure no stone is left unturned."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Minnie Ntuli opens up about her experience in the 'Real Housewives of Durban'

"I was nervous about how I’d be perceived."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
