South Africa

Durban security guard shot dead during robbery

13 July 2025 - 13:00 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A security guard was shot and killed during a robbery on Sunday in Chatsworth, Durban. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A security guard was shot dead during an alleged robbery in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Sunday morning.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said their crew, together with Amawele medics, responded to a fatal shooting on Lenny Naidoo Drive in Chatsworth just after 9.45am.

Paramedics arrived to find there had been an alleged robbery at a store and the security officer, who is believed to have tried to stop the suspects, was shot.

He said the man, who was in his forties, sustained gunshot wounds to his chest.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

A bystander sustained minor injuries and was stabilised at the scene before being transported to hospital.

Police were on the scene and would be investigating further, Jamieson said. .

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Mamelodi councillor gunned down in drive-by shooting

Gauteng police have opened a murder case after a councillor of ward 10 in Mamelodi, Thabang Masemola, was gunned down on Tuesday in Mamelodi east.
Politics
3 days ago

Police on the hunt for 'two heartless ruffians' for kidnapping and murder of North West man

North West police are looking for two "armed and dangerous" men in connection with the kidnapping and murder of David Monese last month.
News
23 hours ago

Young man arrested after triple murder in Kariega

Anti-gang unit police have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection with two shooting incidents that claimed three lives and left two people ...
News
5 days ago
