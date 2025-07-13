South Africa

Eastern Cape High Court to hear first part of appeal process in Timothy Omotoso case

13 July 2025 - 15:19
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
After almost eight years of court appearances, arguments and postponements, pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused were found not guilty in the Gqeberha high court in April. File photo.
After almost eight years of court appearances, arguments and postponements, pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused were found not guilty in the Gqeberha high court in April. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha will on Monday hear the first part of the appeal process in the case of Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused who were acquitted in April of rape and human trafficking.

This follows a directive by judge Irma Schoeman after the state sent a request for clarification of factual findings in her judgment, which is required before the state can request reservation of questions of law in terms of section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Act for consideration by the Supreme Court of Appeal. 

National Prosecuting Authority national spokesperson Adv Mthunzi Mhaga said this is the “only limited mechanism in which the state can appeal an acquittal judgment in South African law”.

Mhaga said the judge ordered the state and defence to argue the matter before her after Omotoso's attorney notified the registrar that the defence was opposed to the state's request. 

“We take the view that it will be appropriate and in order for the judge to provide such clarification before the state can identify and request her to reserve those questions of law,” he said.

Omotoso and his two co-accused were acquitted by Schoeman in the Gqeberha high court of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Schoeman ruled that while she might subjectively believe the complainants, the state had presented nothing to disprove the account presented by the accused.

Omotoso had spent eight years behind bars and faced 32 charges including sexual assault, rape, racketeering and human trafficking. He was alleged to have groomed and abused girls as young as 14, but in April, exactly eight years after his arrest, he walked out a free man, after the judge lambasted the prosecution for rank incompetence and failure to corroborate the charges. 

He was deported from South Africa to Nigeria in May.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

The NPA’s incompetence is giving free rein to crooks with their own churches

A spate of celebrated corruption cases have simply been swept aside by the courts as a result of shoddy work by the prosecution authority, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | We are losing the GBV battle, but it’s an inside job

The justice system is complicit in this — but it’s not alone, writes JJ Tabane
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

NPA's Batohi backtracks on 'infiltration' claims

The national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi has backtracked on her claims that the National Prosecuting Authority has been ...
News
1 month ago

Pastor Timothy Omotoso deported back to Nigeria

Controversial Nigerian televangelist Pastor Timothy Omotoso was deported from South Africa on Sunday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police on the hunt for 'two heartless ruffians' for kidnapping and murder of ... South Africa
  2. Economy under pressure, Botswana to allow currency to depreciate quicker Africa
  3. Shell 'granted permission to drill' off west coast South Africa
  4. Porsche Cayenne SUV found chopped up for parts at Limpopo workshop South Africa
  5. R38K raised 'to buy Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi two cows' after explosive revelations South Africa

Latest Videos

Gold Hits & platinum Dreams- Usimamane’s glow up
‘Love Theory’ drops as rising star Judy Jay joins Oscar Mbo's Ashmed Hour ...