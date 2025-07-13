'Now I can do it myself’: Gogos learn to use smartphones in 'Gogos with Vuma' digital skills training programme

In a step towards digital inclusion, 49 elderly residents from Katlehong graduated on Friday from a digital skills training programme aimed at empowering senior citizens with essential tech knowledge.
Hosted by VumaTel in partnership with goGOGOgo (NPC) at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong on the East Rand, the programme equipped the participants, many of whom had little or no prior experience with technology, with vital digital skills.
It covered fundamental skills such as using smartphones, navigating the internet, sending emails, using social media, accessing online services and practising digital safety.
One of the graduates, Phinet Lekau, 88, speaking at the graduation ceremony, said he was grateful to have been part of the course as he now knew how to use the internet, order supplies from shops and speak to his friends with ease.
“I knew nothing about the internet before this course. My grandchildren would simply call me holding the phone, telling me what to do. But this course has opened my eyes. I can now do all of those things on my own,” said Lekau.
Agnes Letsoge, 82, said she can now use her smartphone.
“I am very happy to have been part of this programme, because the phone was being used by my grandchildren and they would constantly finish my money and airtime. Since I’ve been taught how to use it by myself, I can finally enjoy my pension money,” Letsoge said.
Before doing the course she couldn't even load airtime, she said.
“Now I can do it myself, they can no longer rob me,” she said.
Vumatel CSI co-ordinator Thando Mokoena said with most NGOs focusing on the youth and children, they identified a gap for training for the elderly.
“We know that almost 40% of children in South Africa are living with grandparents. We want to revive that thing that they are still here, we still care and we see that they matter. The course we put them through is a standard ICT course, learning how to browse the internet, and how to use a smartphone, as most of them used or knew how to use small phones,” Mokoena said.
The programme, which was part of Vumatel’s ongoing commitment to community upliftment and digital inclusion, also fostered intergenerational learning, with younger facilitators helping to mentor the elderly participants throughout their training.
Jane Simmonds, founder and executive director for goGOGOgo (NPC), an NGO aimed at building capacity in elderly people raising grandchildren, Simmonds explained that with 9.7-million children in South Africa essentially living in multigenerational households with grandparents playing an important part in their upbringing, the organisation is working to strengthen the role of the older people to build their footprint and amplify their voices. This is to ultimately give them knowledge, information and modern-day practices to navigate raising children in the digital age.
“Many of these older people are also raising fourth generation, so they raise their children, their grandchildren and are now looking after their great-grandchildren. We are working at strengthening the role of these women and men, building their footprint, their voice, amplifying their voices, giving the knowledge, information about modern-day practices. When raising children with internet and wi-fi, social media, violence, GBV, so many things that these elderly people have to address when raising children. We provide programmes where we strengthen the role of grandparents raising grandchildren and recognise the importance of this vulnerable, marginalised, often excluded population of people who are the heroes of South Africa,” she said.
Simmonds said the initiative, which started during the Covid-19 lockdown, has funded more than 10 programmes with about 400 beneficiaries.
She said the grandparents are identified through local schools and organisations.
TimesLIVE
'Now I can do it myself’: Gogos learn to use smartphones in 'Gogos with Vuma' digital skills training programme
Image: Supplied
In a step towards digital inclusion, 49 elderly residents from Katlehong graduated on Friday from a digital skills training programme aimed at empowering senior citizens with essential tech knowledge.
Hosted by VumaTel in partnership with goGOGOgo (NPC) at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong on the East Rand, the programme equipped the participants, many of whom had little or no prior experience with technology, with vital digital skills.
It covered fundamental skills such as using smartphones, navigating the internet, sending emails, using social media, accessing online services and practising digital safety.
One of the graduates, Phinet Lekau, 88, speaking at the graduation ceremony, said he was grateful to have been part of the course as he now knew how to use the internet, order supplies from shops and speak to his friends with ease.
“I knew nothing about the internet before this course. My grandchildren would simply call me holding the phone, telling me what to do. But this course has opened my eyes. I can now do all of those things on my own,” said Lekau.
Agnes Letsoge, 82, said she can now use her smartphone.
“I am very happy to have been part of this programme, because the phone was being used by my grandchildren and they would constantly finish my money and airtime. Since I’ve been taught how to use it by myself, I can finally enjoy my pension money,” Letsoge said.
Before doing the course she couldn't even load airtime, she said.
“Now I can do it myself, they can no longer rob me,” she said.
Vumatel CSI co-ordinator Thando Mokoena said with most NGOs focusing on the youth and children, they identified a gap for training for the elderly.
“We know that almost 40% of children in South Africa are living with grandparents. We want to revive that thing that they are still here, we still care and we see that they matter. The course we put them through is a standard ICT course, learning how to browse the internet, and how to use a smartphone, as most of them used or knew how to use small phones,” Mokoena said.
The programme, which was part of Vumatel’s ongoing commitment to community upliftment and digital inclusion, also fostered intergenerational learning, with younger facilitators helping to mentor the elderly participants throughout their training.
Jane Simmonds, founder and executive director for goGOGOgo (NPC), an NGO aimed at building capacity in elderly people raising grandchildren, Simmonds explained that with 9.7-million children in South Africa essentially living in multigenerational households with grandparents playing an important part in their upbringing, the organisation is working to strengthen the role of the older people to build their footprint and amplify their voices. This is to ultimately give them knowledge, information and modern-day practices to navigate raising children in the digital age.
“Many of these older people are also raising fourth generation, so they raise their children, their grandchildren and are now looking after their great-grandchildren. We are working at strengthening the role of these women and men, building their footprint, their voice, amplifying their voices, giving the knowledge, information about modern-day practices. When raising children with internet and wi-fi, social media, violence, GBV, so many things that these elderly people have to address when raising children. We provide programmes where we strengthen the role of grandparents raising grandchildren and recognise the importance of this vulnerable, marginalised, often excluded population of people who are the heroes of South Africa,” she said.
Simmonds said the initiative, which started during the Covid-19 lockdown, has funded more than 10 programmes with about 400 beneficiaries.
She said the grandparents are identified through local schools and organisations.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
An ox-wagon country in a digital world
TOM EATON | Don’t gaslight us into thinking AI is helplessly and inevitably racing us off a cliff
Grant suspensions leave elderly struggling in eligibility review
Stratek secures deal to build small modular nuclear reactor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos