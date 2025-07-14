South Africa

WATCH | Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over his murder and alleged cover-up

14 July 2025 - 11:59 By PHATHU LUVHENGO
Deputy police minister Sheila Polly Boshielo, deputy national commissioner of policing Lt-Gen Tabello Mosikili and Gauteng deputy commissioner of policing Maj-Gen Fred Kekana attended the first court appearance of the suspect in Jayden-Lee Meek's murder case.
The murder of Jayden-Lee Meek, 11, in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, led to a female family member appearing in court on Monday.

The 31-year-old will stand trial on charges of murder, crimen injuria, attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

With her face hidden by a mask, she appeared to be crying while seated in the dock of the Roodepoort magistrate's court. Some people seated in the public gallery called out, “how could you?” when she walked into the court.

Meek was last seen on May 13 when the school transport driver dropped him off at the multilevel flat complex where he lived. His badly beaten body was found the next morning on the steps near the door of the family's flat.

The case was remanded to July 18 for a bail application.

READ MORE:

‘He was bright’: teacher describes Fleurhof boy found dead on staircase of his apartment

A team of seasoned detectives has been established to investigate the boy’s disappearance and death
1 month ago

Close family member arrested in connection with murder of Jayden-Lee Meek, 11

A 31-year-old close family member of Jayden-Lee Meek, whose body was discovered on a staircase at the Swazi apartment complex in Fleurhof, ...
3 days ago

Likhona Fose's alleged murderer Mduduzi Mnisi granted R5,000 bail

The Roodepoort magistrate’s court has granted Mduduzi Mnisi, accused of murdering the 14-year-old Likhona Fose, bail of R5,000
4 days ago

Drug-addicted mom strangled seven-year-old son and went to church

Drezene Jonkerman, 39, was bathing her son, Ashwin when she started thinking about the child’s father with whom she had a bad relationship, she saw ...
2 weeks ago

Sangoma abandons bail in baby Kutlwano murder case

A 50-year-old sangoma arrested in connection with the murder of a two-year-old toddler has abandoned his bail application
2 weeks ago

Policeman repels would-be hijackers driving a BMW who tried to hold him up with toy gun

The hijack suspects sped off after the constable fired shots in their direction.
6 hours ago
