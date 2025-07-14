South Africa

Limpopo man's rapid rise in retail proves hard work pays off

Thabo Dinake went from packer to assistant manager in two years

14 July 2025 - 17:18
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Thabo Dinake, assistant manager at Usave, was named Cashier of the Quarter four times in a row before clinching Cashier of the Year.
Image: Supplied

A Limpopo man who got a job in December as a packer and became an assistant manager two years later says his rapid ascension in the retail space shows hard work is recognised.

When Thabo Dinake approached USave in Polokwane for a job in December 2022 and got one as a packer, never in his wildest dream did he imagine it was the beginning of a life-changing journey.

Not only would his determination, curiosity and hard work help him ascend to the top quickly and win awards, but he would also get a taste of being in an aeroplane for the first time and visit Cape Town. 

“Each day brings new challenges, it’s what keeps me learning and growing. There’s nothing routine about retail and that’s what I love,” he said.

Dinake grew up in Kgohloane, a village just outside Polokwane, and matriculated in 2011. He wanted to become a climatologist but a lack of funds put the brakes on that dream.

He then took on various merchandising roles until he landed at USave.

“December is busy, so they bring in people for short contracts,” he recalled.

At the end of the month, his contract ended — but Dinake refused to sit idle.

“I started selling bread in town just to keep busy. I’ve always been someone who keeps moving.” 

However, in February 2022 he received a life-changing call offering him a full-time packer position at the same USave.

“I started on February 14 — and from that moment, everything changed.” 

Within months, Dinake had made a name for himself as a reliable and motivated team member. He said because the company wants workers to learn different skills, he was moved to the tills a few months later.

As a cashier he excelled, earning the Cashier of the Quarter title four times — a rare achievement in the competitive retail environment.

In April 2024 Dinake was promoted to assistant manager, having already taken on acting shop manager duties in the months leading up to it.

“I’d been running shops as a trainee manager, sometimes for a month. So I was ready when the promotion came.” 

His consistent performance, professional attitude and dedication to customer service soon earned him the Cashier of the Year award for the USave northern division in 2023/2024, which earned him a trip to Cape Town. 

They gave us a full VIP experience. We felt truly important
Thabo Dinake

“They told me I was going to Cape Town with the divisional team. It felt like a dream I didn’t want to wake up from.”

It was his first time flying and his first time visiting the Mother City. “They gave us a full VIP experience. We felt truly important.”

However, Dinake had his eyes on more than just tills and bar codes. “I fell in love with the retail world. It’s about mentality. I wanted to grow and see how far it could take me.” 

He began asking questions, learning from colleagues and embracing every opportunity for training. He has worked in four different shops and sees himself continuing to grow in the Shoprite Group.

Outside work, he’s also furthering his education and is now in his second year studying health science and social services at Unisa.

Dinake has also enrolled in Shoprite’s training programme and completed more than 50 formal assignments and assessments to qualify for a promotion.

His message to others in retail is simple: “Don’t take any job lightly. Ask questions. Learn from those above you. Every manager started somewhere, just like you. You don’t wake up a boss; you grow into one.” 

SowetanLIVE

