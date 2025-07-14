South Africa

Robbers ‘who climbed through roofs to ransack homes’ arrested

14 July 2025 - 07:02 By Nivashni Nair
A group of house break-in suspects stole jewellery, laptops, safes, firearms, TVs and other high-value items.
Image: Supplied via Marshall Security

Six men who allegedly climbed through roofs, disarmed alarms and ransacked homes in Durban and Ballito have been arrested.

A search of their vehicles led to the discovery of housebreaking tools, gloves and backpacks containing a large quantity of jewellery and watches the suspects could not account for, according to Marshall Security spokesperson Tyron Powell.

He said the arrests came after months of intelligence gathering by its special operations team linked the suspects to 10 house break-ins across La Lucia, Glen Ashley, Ballito, Salt Rock, Greenwood Park and Umbilo.

“The suspects’ modus operandi involved accessing properties by climbing through roofs, dismantling alarm systems, and ransacking homes while residents are away. Targeted items included jewellery, laptops, safes, firearms, TVs and other high-value items,” Powell said.

The joint operation involved Marshall Security, Durban north police trio crimes unit,  Durban north crime prevention team and crime intelligence.

House break-in cases are under investigation against six arrested suspects.
Image: Suuplied via Marshall Security

“After hours of surveillance footage gathered and studied, members were able to positively identify the suspects and link them to house break-ins. On July 11 at about 3pm, team members began monitoring the suspects as they travelled into the Ballito area.

“The suspects exited Ballito and proceeded towards the La Lucia and Glen Ashley area as members continued monitoring their movements and confirming their identities. At about 7.30pm, members intercepted two vehicles on the M4 near the Virginia turn-off,” Powell said.

“Six suspects were successfully apprehended and taken to Durban north police station for further processing and investigation.”

He said follow-up investigations were under way to establish links to additional cases in surrounding areas.

“If any residents in the greater Durban area experienced similar break-ins, we encourage them to contact the Marshall Security control room to further strengthen the case being built against the suspects.” 

TimesLIVE

