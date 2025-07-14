A suspected poacher was found dead in the Kruger National Park on Saturday morning after a shoot-out with park rangers the previous night.
According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, three field rangers were on patrol on Friday night at Nwari block when they saw three suspected poachers.
“The rangers ordered them to stop, but the suspected poachers responded by opening fire at the rangers, who reportedly fired back, and a shoot-out started,” said Ndubane.
He said the suspected poachers ran deeper into the dark and the rangers abandoned their pursuit due to poor visibility.
“The next morning, the rangers returned to the scene to continue the search for the alleged poachers while patrolling the surrounding areas. It was during this time that they discovered the lifeless body of a male person with gunshot wounds lying on the ground. There was also a backpack next to him.”
The police and other role players were immediately notified and the man was certified dead by paramedics on the scene.
Two rhino horns were found inside the backpack of the deceased who has not yet been identified.
An investigation is under way while the other two suspected poachers are still at large.
TimesLIVE
Suspected rhino poacher found dead at Kruger National Park
Image: 123RF/Jacoba Susanna Maria Swanepoel
