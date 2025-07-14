South Africa

Three injured in airport drop-off zone crash

14 July 2025 - 09:32 By Nivashni Nair
A collision occurred at the drop-off zone at the airport in Durban.
Image: KZNVIP

Three people were injured in a car crash at Durban's King Shaka International Airport drop-off zone on Saturday night.

KZNVIP spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said the three sustained moderate injuries. Medics assisted them and ensured they were safely transported to medical facilities for further treatment.

The cause of the collision was unclear.

“All relevant emergency services were in attendance.”

TimesLIVE

