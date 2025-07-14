South Africa

Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and community

14 July 2025 - 15:39
A man has claimed his winnings of R19,435,068.10 in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot from last week's Wednesday draw. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

An unemployed lotto player who won more than R19.4m in the lotto plus 2 jackpot plans to change his family's lives and help a friend.

Upon realising his win, he was thrilled to share the news with his wife and is eager to transform his life and the lives of those around him. 

“I also plan to help a former colleague who holds a special place in my heart,” he said.

Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, said the man claimed his winnings of R19,435,068.10 from last week's Wednesday draw.

He bought his ticket on a banking app with a R30 wager, using the quick pick selection method.

The unemployed man attributed his luck to his persistence and belief that he would win one day. 

“I have always believed I would win one day and now it has happened.

“I found out I had won through my bank and checked the results on the National Lottery app and I was shocked.”

He wanted to make an impact on his family's wellbeing, grateful that he can now provide for their every need.

He also plans to donate a portion of his winnings to charitable organisations and invest some of his winnings to create a sustainable source of income that will allow him to enjoy life's pleasures such as leisurely walks by the beach.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner. 

“It's inspiring to see a winner who is committed to transforming not only his own life but also the lives of those around him; his family, friends and the community. When managed wisely, a multimillion jackpot win can rewrite the future for many people.”

TimesLIVE

