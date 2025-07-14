A multidisciplinary team encompassing specialists including social workers, psychologists and speech therapists has been established at the North West University (NWU) to help children at risk of abuse by their guardians.
This comes amid a rise of mental health challenges among parents which pose harm to children, as seen via referrals to forensic social workers by the authorities.
The family and child forensic unit will operate within the Centre of Health and Human Performance's Care2Kids centre.
The goal is to help families navigating trauma and complex legal matters.
Led by Prof Cornelia Wessels, the unit offers evidence-based forensic assessments and therapy to children and parents, with the court as the primary client.
Its specialists will work with prosecutors, legal professionals and the broader justice system to ensure a child-centred, multidisciplinary response.
In divorce cases, the unit provides therapy, mediation and parental guidance, emphasising communication and emotional reintegration, especially in families with neurodiverse children such as autism.
In sexual abuse cases, NWU said, “the unit addresses a critical gap in South Africa's legal landscape by delivering forensic assessments admissible in court and designed to support successful prosecutions”.
Dr Michelle Bach, a psychologist with the unit, said in the launch video she views herself as “a lawyer for children”, with the mandate to advocate for their emotional needs.
“There is life after divorce and/or abuse. People do not have to carry this [emotional burden] with them all the time,” Bach said.
“If the damage is identified early and worked through in a therapeutical process, they can have healthy relationships after this.”
TimesLIVE
University brings together wide range of expertise to help at-risk children
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
