South Africa

University brings together wide range of expertise to help at-risk children

14 July 2025 - 12:07 By TimesLIVE
The unit offers evidence-based forensic assessments and therapy to children and parents, with the court as the primary client. Stock image
Image: 123RF

A multidisciplinary team encompassing specialists including social workers, psychologists and speech therapists has been established at the North West University (NWU) to help children at risk of abuse by their guardians.

This comes amid a rise of mental health challenges among parents which pose harm to children, as seen via referrals to forensic social workers by the authorities.

The family and child forensic unit will operate within the Centre of Health and Human Performance's Care2Kids centre.

The goal is to help families navigating trauma and complex legal matters.

Led by Prof Cornelia Wessels, the unit offers evidence-based forensic assessments and therapy to children and parents, with the court as the primary client.

Its specialists will work with prosecutors, legal professionals and the broader justice system to ensure a child-centred, multidisciplinary response.

In divorce cases, the unit provides therapy, mediation and parental guidance, emphasising communication and emotional reintegration, especially in families with neurodiverse children such as autism.

In sexual abuse cases, NWU said, “the unit addresses a critical gap in South Africa's legal landscape by delivering forensic assessments admissible in court and designed to support successful prosecutions”.

Dr Michelle Bach, a psychologist with the unit, said in the launch video she views herself as “a lawyer for children”, with the mandate to advocate for their emotional needs.

“There is life after divorce and/or abuse. People do not have to carry this [emotional burden] with them all the time,” Bach said.

“If the damage is identified early and worked through in a therapeutical process, they can have healthy relationships after this.”

When control turns fatal: experts unpack the roots of domestic violence

Tragedy in Mpumalanga stresses the urgency of the matter once again after a man set himself and his family on fire
3 weeks ago

When moms turn bad: understanding the unthinkable

Kelly Smith's trial has thrown a spotlight on the complex question of how a mother can become capable of harming or even killing her child.
1 month ago

The anguished plight of SA's invisible children

Denied welfare, healthcare, the chance to go to school and play sport — hundreds of thousands are unable to get a birth certificate.
3 weeks ago

Crisis unfolding at Gauteng's children's care organisations

“We’ve taken out loans and have managed to pay water, electricity, salaries, school costs and food. Toiletries and cleaning supplies have been cut ...
1 month ago

Children's mental health harmed by excessive screen time: help for parents

South Africans spend more time on screens than almost any other nation and the obsession is fuelling a mental health crisis among children and ...
3 weeks ago

When a child's life is too much to bear, the gift of love and a teddy can help

The mission of the Teddy Bear Foundation is to see a world free from child abuse. Until then, there’s a teddy and time for every ...
2 years ago
