South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa says little progress made to avert plant closure

15 July 2025 - 07:14 By Nelson Banya
Minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau said government is trying to avoid the closure of ArcelorMittal's operations in KwaZulu-Natal and near Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Talks with government have so far yielded little progress to avert the closure of loss-making long steel operations at ArcelorMittal South Africa, the company said on Monday.

The South African unit of the world number two steelmaker said in November 2023 it planned to close the two plants, citing weak domestic demand, high electricity tariffs, poor freight logistics and competition from local scrap metal recycling mini-mills and imports from China.

"Regrettably, limited progress has been made to date in redressing the major structural impediments," ArcelorMittal SA said in a trading update.

It said the closure could no longer be postponed beyond September 30 unless a solution is found soon.

Trade and industry minister Parks Tau told lawmakers on July 4 government was in "firefighting mode" as it tries to avoid the closure of ArcelorMittal's operations in KwaZulu-Natal and near Johannesburg.

The closure of the plants, which supply rail, roads and bars to the construction, mining and manufacturing sectors and components for the automotive industry, has been deferred twice as the company and government sought to save the 3,500 jobs directly under threat.

In March, the steel company postponed the closures to September 30 after the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation injected R1.683bn in cash.

Imports have flooded the domestic market, taking up more than 35% of local steel demand, while freight rail service "deteriorated to its lowest levels ever, resulting in significantly elevated operating risk", the steelmaker said.

ArcelorMittal SA expects to report a headline loss per share between 89c 99c for the six months to June 30, narrowing its loss from R1 per share during the same period last year.

Sales volumes declined by about 10% in the first half of 2025 compared to last year, the company said.

ArcelorMittal SA will release its half-year financial results on July 31.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US, SA mulling gas drive for auto exemptions in trade talks: Parks Tau

Minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau says the framework deal South Africa submitted to the US proposes concessions like liquefied ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Counting the cost of Trump's tariffs

Alex Whyte, director of the Green Farms Nut Company near White River in Mpumalanga, is bracing for impact as the shock of US President Donald Trump’s ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Trump’s 30% tariffs could kill SA motor industry growth, warns union

US President Donald Trump’s decision to slap 30% tariffs on vehicles, components, tyres and parts exported from South Africa to the US will “kill any ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Agriculture minister Steenhuisen rings warning bells on Trump tariffs

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen says the latest tariffs the US announced for South Africa signal the country needs to align with its strategic ...
Business Times
6 days ago

‘Accelerate negotiations’: ‘Unfair’ US 30% tariff on SA spurs Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes diplomacy coupled with diversification efforts can counter the unilateral imposition of a 30% trade tariff against ...
Politics
1 week ago
