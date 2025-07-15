South Africa

Court delay after suspect, 37, arrested for murder of 102-year-old relative

DNA and fingerprint results pending for suspect also wanted in connection with rape of girl, 16, in 2022

15 July 2025 - 14:14 By Ziyanda Zweni
The suspect remains in custody as he absconded in connection with a 2022 rape case. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ danhenson

A police manhunt led to the arrest of a 37-year-old suspect last week in connection with the rape and murder of a 102-year-old woman in Bawa location, Butterworth, in the Eastern Cape.

However, police confirmed the matter was not enrolled in court due to outstanding forensic evidence.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the arrest had been made on Thursday.

The suspect, who was related to the victim, was arrested after an investigation began when the case was reported to Butterworth police.

Mawisa said officers had acted on information received and on arriving at the location the suspect had fled into bushes. He was pursued and arrested.

102-year-old woman raped and killed in Eastern Cape

A 102-year-old woman has been raped and killed in her home in Butterworth.
News
1 week ago

He was due to appear in the Butterworth magistrate’s court on Friday, but the case was not enrolled.

Mawisa confirmed on Monday this was because DNA and fingerprint results were pending.

The man remains in custody as he absconded in connection with a 2022 rape case.

Mawisa said he had been arrested in October 2022, granted bail of R300, and warned to return to court.

He had failed to appear and a warrant for his arrest had been issued in February 2023. He had been on the run since.

The earlier rape case involved a 16-year-old victim who was walking with a friend when they allegedly encountered the suspect, who was known to her. He allegedly dragged her to his home and raped her. The case was opened at the Butterworth police station in October 2022 and remains under investigation.

The Dispatch understands the suspect is due to appear in the Butterworth magistrate’s court on Tuesday for an unrelated theft case.

The elderly woman was found dead at her home on July 3. She had injuries to her upper body and was declared dead at the scene.

Daily Dispatch 

