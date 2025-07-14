South Africa

Go-getter teen determined to conquer Kilimanjaro

Mpho wants to be the first to set foot on the summit

15 July 2025 - 10:51
Koena Mashale Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sponsor Bongane Makwakwa’s son Kwakwas, Bongane, Mpho Sehapi and coach Sibusiso Vilane ready for the trip to Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
Sponsor Bongane Makwakwa’s son Kwakwas, Bongane, Mpho Sehapi and coach Sibusiso Vilane ready for the trip to Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
Image: Antonio Muchave

From modelling outfits to hiking gear, 15-year-old Mpho Sehapi is swapping her school shoes for boots as she prepares to summit Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro.

The grade 10 pupil from Sitintile Secondary School in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga, is one of three pupils chosen for the 2025 Trek4Mandela expedition and she hopes to become the youngest female to summit Africa’s highest peak.

It’s a journey that started with a motivation essay, a fitness test and a challenging hike on a trail in Johannesburg, where Sehapi said she stood out for her physical health and determination.

“They told us to communicate, to be free and to be healthy. I don’t know about communication, but healthy? That’s who I am,” she said.

Beyond her athleticism, Mpho Sehapi is also a model, singer and dancer.

Mpho ready to leave for Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro
Mpho ready to leave for Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro
Image: Antonio Muchave

She described the upcoming climb as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and is determined to give it her all. The group of climbers left for Tanzania on Saturday and are set to begin their weeklong climb on Tuesday.

The annual expedition’s mission, apart from celebrating former president Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy, is also to raise awareness about disadvantaged girls who can’t afford sanitary pads.

“I’ve seen Kilimanjaro on cartoons and I thought it was so far that I never thought one day I’d go there,” Sehapi said.

 

“First, I have to stabilise myself. I have to make sure my mental health is OK. When you’re climbing you’ll be tired and cold, so I keep that in mind. I’m scared of the cold, but I think I can handle it. It’s a one-time chance. I have to handle this,” she said before jetting off. 

Her mother, who has been a little anxious about her daughter’s trek, has been her biggest supporter.

“She kept telling me she wants me to return safe and I mustn’t wander off and follow animals when I get there.”

Sehapi said she initially felt intimidated, knowing she’d be climbing with adults.

“These people are taller than me, stronger, and it’s high ground. But I know I am going to be the first one to set foot on that snow patch at the summit,” she said.

Sehapi said her school gave her a warm send-off and promised a big celebration when she returns.

There is more in store for the confident teenager after she summits Kilimanjaro.

“I’m already on a new journey; I’m a semifinalist for the Face of Teenager SA 2025 competition. I see myself conquering that and taking the crown. When they ask other contestants, ‘What have you achieved?’ I’ll say, ‘Well, I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro’. I don’t know about the others, but I know I did that,” she said.

Sehapi’s sponsor, Bongane Makwakwa, said the sponsorship idea came after he summited Kilimanjaro last year and was inspired by Trek4Mandela’s mission.

“One of the things that hit me was how about getting one of these girls to climb and summit and come back to tell the story? Makwakwa said. “I thought that would be much more [effective] than us telling the story every time.”

Mpho ready to leave for Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro
Mpho ready to leave for Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro
Image: Antonio Muchave

He offered to sponsor one of the expedition members, unaware that the selected climber would be from his former school.

“Mpho stood out,” he said. “She was already doing something similar in her community, teaching other girls how to make reusable pads, distributing food when they do fundraising and distributing pads at times. She performed well physically, but beyond that she had already started making a difference.”

Makwakwa said with a daughter of his own, “there’s nothing more important for me than seeing girls that age stay in school, especially for something as natural as periods. You don’t want children to drop out of school for that. That’s where Mpho comes in. It’s making sure these young people, these young girls, continue attending school, regardless of the natural challenges they might face.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Dakar champ Sam Sunderland wants to ride around the world in 19 days

Dakar Rally champion Sam Sunderland has set his sights on a new world record attempt, revealing at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed that he plans ...
Motoring
4 days ago

This is how South Africans want to travel in 2025

Among the notable emerging travel trends the research highlights are ‘bravecations’, where travellers are more adventurous on holiday
Lifestyle
6 days ago

17-year-old South African wins big at Next Gen Africa awards

BhasweLihle Zilwa won the awards for a children's book she wrote and a leadership club she runs
News
1 week ago

The highs — and lows — of climbing Everest

Joburg-based jewellery designer Angela Yeung describes the brutality and beauty of her historic climb
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and ... South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over his murder and ... South Africa
  3. Gagasi FM breaks silence on calls for Minnie Ntuli’s axing after ‘violent’ TV ... South Africa
  4. Limpopo man's rapid rise in retail proves hard work pays off South Africa
  5. Heroin and tik worth about R54m seized at Cape Town home South Africa

Latest Videos

ETHIOPIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE
Israeli plan to move Gazans into camp near southern border draws criticism