South Africa

Man who killed woman in 'heinous' knife attack declared unfit for trial

Psychiatric evaluations found Grayson Beare unable to understand wrongfulness of his actions

15 July 2025 - 15:11 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Grayson Bear, facing a charge of murder and two charges of attempted murder after a knife attack on a family who 'supported Palestine', has been declared unfit to stand trial, according to an evaluation. File photo.
Grayson Bear, facing a charge of murder and two charges of attempted murder after a knife attack on a family who 'supported Palestine', has been declared unfit to stand trial, according to an evaluation. File photo.
Image: NPA KZN

A man charged with killing Durban woman Halima Hoosen-Preston at her Glenmore, Durban, home in June 2024 has been declared unfit to stand trial.

This emerged in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday when Grayson Beare, 45, made an appearance.

The woman died and her husband and son, who were stabbed more than a dozen times, were seriously wounded. A fourth member of the family, a teenager, was unharmed.

Beare also faces two counts of attempted murder for the attack on the husband and son.

None of the family members were present in court.

Senior prosecutor Calvin Govender told the court Fort Napier Government Hospital had issued a medical report after an assessment of Beare.

Another delay in bail proceedings for man linked to ‘heinous’ knife attack

Bail proceedings for a man charged with killing a “pro-Palestine” Durban woman, Hoosen Preston, at her Glenmore home in June 2024, were delayed in ...
News
1 month ago

“He is unable to understand the wrongfulness of his actions. I will discuss the report with [the] director of public prosecutions,” said Govender.

Beare was admitted to hospital after an order made by the magistrate's court in terms of the criminal procedure act.

The Hoosen-Preston and Beare families were known to each other and lived in the same suburb, Glenmore, in Durban.

In a letter submitted to the state and seen by TimesLIVE, the Fort Napier psychiatric hospital manager confirmed Beare was admitted at the institution on April 15 for evaluation.

The report conducted by state psychiatrists Shaun Hain and Soobiah Moodley, who assessed him independently, concluded Beare is mentally ill and not capable of following court proceedings or instructing his attorney.

Beare underwent psychiatric interviews, physical and neurological examinations and urine multi-drug screening and was kept under observation by the psychiatric nursing staff. They concluded he was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions.

Bail proceedings have been marred by delays. A month after the arrest, bail proceedings stood down after the defence requested a mental health assessment.

Last month the matter was again adjourned as the medical report from Fort Napier hospital was pending.

Beare, the adopted son of businessman Julian Beare, was arrested moments after the murder.

The matter was adjourned to August 15 for regional court allocation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Court delay after suspect, 37, arrested for murder of 102-year-old relative

DNA and fingerprint results pending for suspect also wanted in connection with rape of girl, 16, in 2022
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over his murder and alleged cover-up

The murder of Jayden-Lee Meek, 11, in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, led to a female family member appearing in court on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Defence asks for psychiatric assessment before bail bid by murder-accused Grayson Beare

Bail proceedings for Grayson Beare, charged with the fatal stabbing of a “pro-Palestine” woman in the Durban suburb of Glenmore last month, stood ...
News
1 year ago

Family of woman killed by Beare says no politics, religion involved

The woman's husband and 18-year-old son are recovering in hospital
News
1 year ago

Palestine link to Durban murder sparks outrage

Racial and religious tensions flared after the estranged adopted son of Julian Beare, chair of the South African Holocaust and Genocide Foundation, ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and ... South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over his murder and ... South Africa
  3. Gagasi FM breaks silence on calls for Minnie Ntuli’s axing after ‘violent’ TV ... South Africa
  4. Limpopo man's rapid rise in retail proves hard work pays off South Africa
  5. 'Now I can do it myself’: Gogos learn to use smartphones in 'Gogos with Vuma' ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X3
Debate on Vote 37: Sport, Arts and Culture, 15 July 2025